MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Kuwait outperform in mixed region
* Oil extends gains on Saudi commitment to cut, weak dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 2-1/2-week high as dollar dips
* Middle East Crude-April cargoes sell at discounts on lower demand
* COLUMN-OPEC pact likely to evolve rather than terminate: Kemp
* Tunisian central bank governor resigns on prime minister’s request
* Sovereign investors favour tech, property deals in 2016-17, report says
* Allies promise Iraq $30 billion, falling short of Baghdad’s appeal
* Turkish Dec current account deficit $7.7 billion, more than forecast
* Sudan inflation spikes to 52.37 pct in January after currency slide
* Libya’s supreme court blocks legal challenges to draft constitution
* S.Korea’s Iran crude imports for January down 47 pct y/y -customs
* Data indicate high compliance with oil cuts in Jan - OPEC’s Barkindo
* Tillerson says U.S. Mideast peace plan “fairly well advanced”
* As Iran rial hits record low, police crack down on money changers
* Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Saipem agree to end disputes - executives
* Iraq wheat, rice imports to depend on local harvest in 2018 - minister
* Turkey to prioritise inflation, current account, Simsek says
* U.N. chief set to appoint Britain’s Martin Griffiths as Yemen envoy
* Mali’s debut sale of Islamic bonds to fund social housing
* Egyptian authorities detain former Islamist presidential candidate
* Egypt tax revenues rise by 61 pct y/y in H1 of 2017/18
* Egypt says signs seismic survey deal with Schlumberger
* Egypt’s GDP growth for Q2 of 2017/18 fiscal year at around 5.3 pct - minister
* Egypt issues $4 billion in Eurobonds
* Saudi Arabia says prefers tighter oil market to early exit from cuts
* Citigroup said hired for first Saudi Arabia deal after reopening - Bloomberg
* Russia eyes multi-million-dollar Saudi investment deals, Aramco IPO
* Saudi’s Mobily Q4 losses widen, customers decline
* Saudi Aramco’s March crude output will be 100,000 bpd below Feb level -ministry
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* Abu Dhabi’s VPS Healthcare in IPO talks, eyeing London listing - The National
* UAE telco Etisalat Q4 profit falls 12 pct
* Emaar Properties Q4 quarterly profit dips amid higher costs
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 12
* Dubai property firm DAMAC Q4 profit plunges 47 pct
* Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to Q4 net profit
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar inflation edges up in January as transport costs jump
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth slows in December
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)