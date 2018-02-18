MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks post best week in 2 years, dollar climbs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi far outperforms Gulf, rate hopes boost Egypt

* Oil gains in weekly recovery on equities rebound, weak dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip but still head for weekly rise

* Turks propose joint deployment with US in Syria as allies aim to mend ties

* Hezbollah says Lebanon must be firm in Israel energy dispute

* Israeli protesters urge Netanyahu to step down over bribery allegations

* U.N. chief appoints Britain’s Martin Griffiths as Yemen envoy

* Indian oil minister says Indian firms seek stake in Iran’s South Azadegan field

* Public reports “clearly show” Assad’s use of chemical weapons - McMaster

* Iranian president pledges to stick to nuclear deal commitments

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran eyeing Iraqi flour market via Russia wheat deal

* Turkey denies use of chemicals in Syria’s Afrin, says accusations baseless

* Turkish court sentences six journalists to life, drawing international criticism

* Hezbollah says U.S. must accept Lebanon’s demands over Israel border dispute

* Promising money, EU tries to woo Assad into Syria peace talks

* Multiple buyers interested in Turk Telekom stake, Garanti CEO says

* New Tunisian central bank chief promises “extraordinary measures”

* Tunisia’s economy grew 1.9 percent in 2017 vs 1 percent in 2016

* EU tries to breathe life back into U.N. Syria talks

* Oil producers to draft long-term alliance deal by end-2018 - UAE minister

* FACTBOX-Pledges made for Iraq’s reconstruction in Kuwait

* Iran raising deposit rates to control rial’s depreciation, TV reports

* At U.S. urging, NATO agrees training mission in Iraq

EGYPT

* Al Qaeda urges Egyptians to topple government as Egypt preps for vote

* Egypt military says 53 militants killed in week-long offensive

* Egypt’s central bank cuts interest rates as inflation eases

* Prominent Egyptian Islamist critic remanded for 15 days

* Egypt unemployment rate drops to 11.3 pct in Q4 -statistics agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.N. Security Council mulls Saudi praise for Yemen aid pledge

* Saudi religious leader says Muslims can celebrate Valentine’s Day

* Saudi Arabia’s SALIC looking at Iraq farmland investments

* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 960,000 tonnes of barley

* Saudi Arabia’s central bank signs blockchain deal with Ripple

* Saudi Aramco, UAE hold oil stockpiles in Japan steady

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ajay Gupta, probed over Zuma ties, left S.Africa for Dubai on Feb. 6 -airport

* MEDIA-Mubadala, RDIF to buy stake in Gazprom Neft unit-Kommersant

* BRIEF-DP World Signs MoU with Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir at World Government Summit

* Dana Gas creditors say they expect full repayment after court ruling

* UAE’s Aldar plans $1.47 bln capex over two years, 2017 profit falls -CFO

* UAE telco du Q4 net profit rises 14.9 pct

QATAR

* Venezuela cryptocurrency to draw investment from Turkey, Qatar-official

* Qatar calls for EU-style security pact for Middle East (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)