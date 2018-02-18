MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks post best week in 2 years, dollar climbs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi far outperforms Gulf, rate hopes boost Egypt
* Oil gains in weekly recovery on equities rebound, weak dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip but still head for weekly rise
* Turks propose joint deployment with US in Syria as allies aim to mend ties
* Hezbollah says Lebanon must be firm in Israel energy dispute
* Israeli protesters urge Netanyahu to step down over bribery allegations
* U.N. chief appoints Britain’s Martin Griffiths as Yemen envoy
* Indian oil minister says Indian firms seek stake in Iran’s South Azadegan field
* Public reports “clearly show” Assad’s use of chemical weapons - McMaster
* Iranian president pledges to stick to nuclear deal commitments
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran eyeing Iraqi flour market via Russia wheat deal
* Turkey denies use of chemicals in Syria’s Afrin, says accusations baseless
* Turkish court sentences six journalists to life, drawing international criticism
* Hezbollah says U.S. must accept Lebanon’s demands over Israel border dispute
* Promising money, EU tries to woo Assad into Syria peace talks
* Multiple buyers interested in Turk Telekom stake, Garanti CEO says
* New Tunisian central bank chief promises “extraordinary measures”
* Tunisia’s economy grew 1.9 percent in 2017 vs 1 percent in 2016
* EU tries to breathe life back into U.N. Syria talks
* Oil producers to draft long-term alliance deal by end-2018 - UAE minister
* FACTBOX-Pledges made for Iraq’s reconstruction in Kuwait
* Iran raising deposit rates to control rial’s depreciation, TV reports
* At U.S. urging, NATO agrees training mission in Iraq
* Al Qaeda urges Egyptians to topple government as Egypt preps for vote
* Egypt military says 53 militants killed in week-long offensive
* Egypt’s central bank cuts interest rates as inflation eases
* Prominent Egyptian Islamist critic remanded for 15 days
* Egypt unemployment rate drops to 11.3 pct in Q4 -statistics agency
* U.N. Security Council mulls Saudi praise for Yemen aid pledge
* Saudi religious leader says Muslims can celebrate Valentine’s Day
* Saudi Arabia’s SALIC looking at Iraq farmland investments
* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 960,000 tonnes of barley
* Saudi Arabia’s central bank signs blockchain deal with Ripple
* Saudi Aramco, UAE hold oil stockpiles in Japan steady
* Ajay Gupta, probed over Zuma ties, left S.Africa for Dubai on Feb. 6 -airport
* MEDIA-Mubadala, RDIF to buy stake in Gazprom Neft unit-Kommersant
* BRIEF-DP World Signs MoU with Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir at World Government Summit
* Dana Gas creditors say they expect full repayment after court ruling
* UAE’s Aldar plans $1.47 bln capex over two years, 2017 profit falls -CFO
* UAE telco du Q4 net profit rises 14.9 pct
* Venezuela cryptocurrency to draw investment from Turkey, Qatar-official
* Qatar calls for EU-style security pact for Middle East (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)