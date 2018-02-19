MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend global recovery, volatility subsides
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai underperforms in sluggish region, rate cut boosts Egypt
* Oil hits highest in nearly 2 wks on Asian equity recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up on weaker dollar
* Syrian Kurdish official: deal for Syrian army to enter Afrin
* Turkey denies allegation of chemical attack in Syria
* For now, U.S. wants Europeans just to commit to improve Iran deal
* ‘Bad guy’ Russia emerges as central player in Western diplomacy
* Careem acquires Middle East online restaurant listing platform, to trial food delivery
* Sudan releases political prisoners from Khartoum jails
* All 65 passengers, crew feared dead in Iranian plane crash
* Egypt aims to sell Eurobonds worth $3-$4 bln in FY18/19 - deputy finance minister to Al Arabiya
* Egypt to import 3 LNG cargoes from France’s Engie for Q2 2018 -sources
* In boost to reform, Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approves bankruptcy law
* Saudi Arabia welcomes push for UN action against Iran on missiles
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* Nasdaq Dubai launches Abu Dhabi, Dubai equity index futures
* Qatar National Bank to sell small stake in Egypt unit to comply with listing rules
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* Oman Gas working with banks on $1 bln bridge loan -sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)