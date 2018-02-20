MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip after European surge fades, dollar edges up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf sluggish as Waha cuts dividend; big bank boosts Egypt
* Oil markets mixed on lower Canadian flows, firmer dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as dollar strengthens
* EXCLUSIVE-For now, U.S. wants Europeans just to commit to improve Iran deal
* Turkey warns Syrian army against helping Kurdish YPG in Afrin
* Iran cannot confirm missing plane found, freeze hampers search
* Islamic State kills 27 Iraqi militiamen near Kirkuk
* More than 300 migrants intercepted in boats off Libya - coastguard
* Egyptian firm to buy $15 billion of Israeli natural gas
* Israel’s energy minister says gas deal to boost Israel-Egypt ties
* Average yields rise on Egyptian 3- and 7-year T-bonds
* BRIEF-Majid Al Futtaim to Open 100 Carrefour Stores in Egypt
* Egypt to set local buying price for wheat in March
* Egypt says 3 soldiers killed in campaign against militants
* For timing of Aramco IPO, watch forward oil price curve
* Switzerland has not seen any major Saudi fund flows -Swiss Bankers Association
* Saudi foreign minister rejects Qatari proposal of EU-style security pact
* EU wheat firm as euro eases, barley traders weigh Saudi purchase
* Saudi oil exports rose slightly in December -JODI
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves NCB’s Capital Increase
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 960,000 T barley in tender
* Soccer-Arsenal extends shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates until 2024
* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital drops on dividend cut
* Meridiana aims to grow passenger numbers, fleet fourfold under new owners
* Kuwait invites Philippine president to visit amid workers row
* Oman’s ORPIC in talks for potential debut dollar bond sale - sources
* BRIEF-Omantel FY Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Samsung Engineering wins $1.03 bln order to build oil refining plant
* BRIEF-Samsung Engineering wins $1.03 bln order to build oil refining plant