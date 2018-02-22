FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 2:44 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as U.S. rate risk lifts bond yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Properties lifts Gulf laggard Dubai

* Oil prices fall on firmer U.S. dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat, U.S. interest rate outlook weighs

* Middle East Crude-Stays weak on lower demand in Asia

* Talks to end conflict in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta break down - Russia

* Stakes rise in Turkey’s Afrin assault as pro-Assad militia arrive

* Russia resists Western bid to condemn Iran at U.N. over Yemen arms

* Cyprus says to pursue gas exploration amid standoff with Turkey

* Emerging market private equity deals at record $49 bln in 2017 -EMPEA data

* Turkish Treasury says mandates banks for panda market bond issue

* Kuwait’s NBK, KFH sign $831 mln loan for Turkey’s Limak for airport project

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 tonnes wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia terminates Jeddah airport concession agreement

* Saudi water distribution utility hires adviser to bring in private sector

* Saudi Arabia’s Samba, Alawwal underline banking upturn

* Saudi sovereign fund is said to seek 15 pct stake in Accor’s unit- Bloomberg

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 19

* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.10/bbl above Oman

QATAR

* Fitch: Qatar Deficit Narrowing But Public Finance Risks Persist

* Chad and Qatar restore ties cut in wake of Arab states rift

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain rights activist jailed for five years for “insulting” tweets

* Bahrain selects banks for planned international bond issue -sources

* TABLE-Bahrain January inflation rises sharply on gasoline price hike

* Bahrain will go ahead with value-added tax, finance minister says

* Bahrain’s sovereign fund in talks to invest in SoftBank’s Vision Fund - CEO

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

