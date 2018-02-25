MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb, gold suffers as rate-hike worries ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar continues rebound but Dubai, regional markets mostly move little
* Oil climbs with support from Libyan outage, Saudi comments
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for biggest weekly loss this year as dollar bounces
* U.S. ready to open Jerusalem embassy in May -State Department
* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on 70,000 bpd El Feel oilfield
* Turkish forces shell convoy headed to Syria’s Afrin region
* Cyprus accuses Turkey of blocking ship again in gas exploration standoff
* At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base
* U.N. Security Council demands truce as air strikes batter Syria’s Ghouta
* Turkey says U.S. decision to open embassy in Jerusalem damaging peace
* BRIEF-S&P Says Iraq Ratings Affirmed At ‘B-/B’ Outlook Stable
* Palestinians angry at reports of early U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem
* Iran hints at seaborne reactors while respecting nuclear deal
* Algerian consumers, firms feel pinch of import bans
* Albaraka Turk raises $205 million via Tier 1 sukuk
* Egypt’s strategic rice reserves enough to last until end-April - ministry
* Egypt sentences 21 to death for planning attacks
* Saudi oil minister hopes OPEC, allies can ease output curbs in 2019
* Saudi, UAE, Qatari leaders to visit Trump in March, April
* U.S. startup in talks for $400 mln investment from Saudi fund -FT
* India seeks ‘reasonable’ oil price from Saudi Arabia -minister
* Saudis promised double the fun in drive to lure back tourist dollars
* Novatek seeks Saudi Aramco as partner in Arctic LNG-2
* Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fisherman detained two years ago -Iran
* Jump in Islamic tax liabilities worries Saudi banks
* MSCI decision on Saudi Arabia to be independent of Aramco listing -executive
* Founder of Dubai private equity firm Abraaj hands over control of fund
* Djibouti ends Dubai’s DP World contract to run container terminal
* New tax pushes Dubai inflation up moderately in January
* BRIEF-DIB Says upto 1.65 Bln New Shares to be Offered at 45 Pct Discount
* UAE says not seeing oil investments at right level yet
* Qatar says Gaza aid spares Israel war, shows Doha does not back Hamas
* BRIEF-Doha Bank Seeks Shareholders Approval for EMTN Bonds Issue
* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank Shareholders Renew, Increase Sukuk Limit
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation almost flat at 1.0 percent in January
* Bahrain’s Batelco expects profit rebound, M&A activity in 2018
* Fugitive Bahrain militants die at sea en route to Iran - activists
* National Bank of Bahrain eyes advisory roles on big projects, CEO says
* BRIEF-Omantel Board Proposes 50 Baiza/Share Additional Cash Dividend for 2017
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman CEO Ahmed Jafar Al Musalami Resigns
