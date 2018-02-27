FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 27, 2018 / 3:01 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to 3-week high ahead of Powell’s testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-GFH jumps in Dubai, zakat worries weigh on Saudi banks again

* U.S. oil extends gains to hold near 3-week high

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise for second session on softer dollar

* Russia orders daily truce for evacuations from Syria’s eastern Ghouta

* Veteran commander vies for power in Libya’s shifting sands

* New U.S. sanctions aim to block Libyan oil smuggling -statement

* Algeria’s Sonatrach to strengthen ties with BP, Statoil

* Plan to truck oil from Iraq’s Kirkuk to Iran delayed by security concerns

* Russia vetoes Western effort to call out Iran over Yemen at U.N.

* Yemen’s cholera epidemic likely to intensify in coming months - WHO

EGYPT

* Russia, Egypt may restart talks on Red Sea airport checks in spring

* ADM, Cargill announce soybean joint venture in Egypt

* Average yields on Egypt’s 10-year bonds jump almost 100 bp

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia prepares to auction detained billionaire’s real estate, cars -sources

* Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy ministe

* Saudi envoy invites Lebanon’s PM Hariri to kingdom

* Marriott to attract $2 bln investment in Saudi over four years -executive

* Saudi regulator imposes $83 mln in penalties over Mobily insider trading scandal

* SaudiGulf considers 787 model in Boeing talks -CCO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC awards Japan’s INPEX 10 pct stake in new oil offshore concession

* Dubai airport to close southern runway for 45 days next year

* Sharjah picks banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources

* Apollo’s Dubai partnership for middle east deals is said to end - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Vodafone sells out of Qatar for 301 mln euros, brand will remain

OMAN

* Bank Muscat selects banks for dollar bond -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH hopes to develop Saudi business, new chairman says (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.