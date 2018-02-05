MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 5

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid as inflation spectre spooks bonds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region pulled down by Wall Street slide

* Oil prices fall on strong dollar, Brent near one-month low

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar after positive US jobs data

* Russia steps up air raids on Syria’s Idlib province after jet shot down

* SWFs hold at least 15 pct of global alternatives market-SSGA

* Sudan central bank weakens bank trading exchange rate to 31.5 pounds to dollar

* Ryanair expands in Middle East with first Jordan flights

* No end to crisis in sight as Lebanon’s garbage mountains grow

EGYPT

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills - c.bank

* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $38.2 bln at end-Jan

* Egypt to issue Eurobonds worth $4-5 billion within days - finance minister

* Egypt’s gas production to exceed 6 bcf before end-2018 -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco keeps March Arab Light crude unchanged to Asia

* TABLE-Saudi imports resume falling in November, exports rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad phasing out five Boeing 777-200LRs after U.S. routes cut

* Abraaj hires KPMG to look into healthcare fund after reported row with investors

* Dubai’s Al Khaleej in $1 bln Egypt beet sugar mill deal

QATAR

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain deports eight to Iraq after stripping them of citizenship -rights group

OMAN

