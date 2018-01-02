FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 2
January 2, 2018 / 4:25 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach decade top on China data, dollar in doldrums

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall after gasoline price hike

* Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014

* Dubai crude Dec average price edges up to highest since mid-2015

* PRECIOUS-Gold begins 2018 on a firmer note on strong technicals

* Iranian protesters attack police stations, raise stakes in unrest

* Syria’s Assad names new defence and other ministers -state TV

* POLL-Mideast funds to boost equities positions, favour Saudi after state budget

* SPECIAL REPORT-In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation

* Netanyahu wishes success to Iran protesters, denies Israeli involvement

* Iraq’s exports from southern oilfields hit record 3.535 mln bpd in Dec

* Jordan royal palace denies rumours about dismissal of princes

EGYPT

* Egypt 2017 trade deficit falls 26 percent year on year: ministry

* Gunman kills two Christians at alcohol store south of Cairo - security sources

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 20.73 pct year-on-year in November -c.bank

* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16 pounds in January

SAUDI ARABIA

* POLL-Mideast funds to boost equities positions, favour Saudi after state budget

* BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group Appoints Omar Bin Sami Samarah as CEO

* BRIEF-Abdullah A. M. Al Khodari Sons Obtains Islamic Loan

* TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP shrinks 0.4 pct on oil output cuts

* Saudi Arabia hikes gasoline prices

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth slows slightly in November but remains high

* Qatar c.bank’s international reserves, liquidity rise in November

* BRIEF-Ooredoo Updates on Intial Discussions to Acquire Stake in Turk Telekom

OMAN

* Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
