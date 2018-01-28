MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* House leader Ryan says US wants Europe to join Iran sanctions push
* Tillerson says Washington, Europe start work on Iran nuclear deal
* Oil production at Iran’s West Karoun nearly doubled in the past year- Zanganeh
* Revolutionary Guards, Islamic State fighters clash in west Iran
* Turkey says U.S. has promised to stop arming YPG, warns Washington on Manbij
* U.N. Syria mediator to attend peace conference in Russia
* Bombardment continues in Syria’s Ghouta after ceasefire talk
* U.S. holding Russia responsible for chemical weapons in Syria
* Islamic finance body IFSB appoints new secretary general
* Friendly fire kills 11 in Iraq air strike - Iraqi security sources
* Yemen Houthis free detained U.S. citizen, sends him to Oman - local sources
* Yemen government bans protests in Aden ahead of separatist deadline
* Jordan ends bread subsidy, doubling some prices, to help state finances
* Jordan’s Arab Bank group says 2017 net profit unchanged at $533 mln
* Algerian army kills eight armed men in Khenchela province
* Prominent member of halted Egyptian opposition campaign attacked and injured
* U.N. experts call for Egypt to halt executions
* Egypt’s trade deficit narrows by 25 pct in 2017
* Egypt to halt imports of LNG by end of FY 2017/18 - minister of petroleum
* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released as corruption probe winds down
* TEXT-Transcript of Reuters interview with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
* NEWSMAKER-Prince Alwaleed’s release to reassure investors in global portfolio
* Prominent businessmen reach settlements in Saudi corruption probe -source
* Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM -Twitter
* Saudi Arabia sentences human rights activists to prison - Amnesty
* Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market
* Saudi bank merger outlook to be clear by end-Q1 -central bank chief
* Saudi’s SABIC buys quarter of Clariant as activists cash in
* Saudi Telecom Reports Q4 Profit of 2.65 BLN Riyals
* Air Berlin administrator says continues to assess possible claims against Etihad
* Emirates restores some capacity on U.S. routes as demand returns
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA extends late life of North Sea Eider platform
* Qatar says it seeks no escalation with UAE over military overflights
* Qatar in talks to buy Russia’s S-400 systems - Tass
* HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet
* INTERVIEW-Qatar says World Cup on track despite boycott as supply lines fixed
* Qatar Airways’ first Airbus A350-1000 to be delivered Feb 15-20 - CEO
* Kuwait protests at “insult” by Saudi official-agency
* Bahrain human rights deteriorate as world looks away -activists
* Omani government working to create 25,000 jobs in six months
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates