MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seek to extend rally, dollar at mercy of bears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s Kingdom soars on Alwaleed release, earnings hit SABIC
* Oil markets firm on strong demand, ongoing OPEC-led supply restraint
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches back toward 17-month peak as dollar moves lower
* U.S. delivers helicopters to bolster Jordan’s border defences
* Erdogan says Turkey will “clean” entire Syrian border
* Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to meet on Monday for Nile dam talks
* Egypt orders detention of three men accused of attacking ex-anti-corruption watchdog
* Several high-profile Egyptians call for presidential election boycott
* Egypt’s parliament passes bankruptcy law to spur investment
* Average yields fall at Egyptian T-bill auction
* ANALYSIS-Egypt to pour new housing into seemingly sated market
* BREAKINGVIEWS-MbS gains either way from Saudi anti-graft endgame
* Saudi foreign reserves rise for third straight month
* Saudi corruption purge winds down but scars will linger
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December
* Saudi’s SABIC profits fall, steel business hit by writedowns
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding shares soar after Prince Alwaleed freed
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7 pct
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar to agree to new financial disclosures for state owned-airline - U.S. officials
* Commercial Bank of Qatar in talks about potential loan -sources
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Finance House’s fourth-quarter net profit flat
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)