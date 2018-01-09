FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 9, 2018 / 4:01 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady, Nikkei rallies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leaps on dividend chase, Saudi loses steam

* U.S. oil prices hit highest since 2015, but doubts loom over rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on outlook for U.S. rate hikes

* Pence to visit Egypt, Jordan, Israel in January -White House

* Jerusalem should be shared capital, UK’s Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister

* In jab at rivals, Rouhani says Iran protests about more than economy

* U.S. security experts back Iran nuclear deal, as Trump faces deadlines

* Iran says it might reconsider cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

* OPEC won’t react to small, short-lived oil supply disruptions - senior OPEC source

* Iraq returning displaced civilians from camps to unsafe areas

* Iraq agrees with U.S. firm Orion to invest in gas production from Nahr Bin Omar oilfield

* Algeria’s Sonatrach to work in Iraq’s natural gas industry - Iraqi oil ministry

* Iraq bans Kurdish firm Kar Group from operating in Kirkuk oilfields

* Gas plant in Libya’s Zueitina port to restart this week - NOC

* Tunisian protester killed in clashes with police over price hikes, unemployment

* Jordan says arrests 17 in foiled Islamic State attack plot -state media

EGYPT

* Sisi under spotlight as Egypt sets late March election date

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise at auction

* Egypt issues $944.5 mln in 1-yr T-bills at 3.346 pct avg yield -c.ban

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Bankers invited to Saudi Arabia to pitch for Aramco listing roles

* Saudi Telecom gets 1.5 bln ringgit Islamic loan

* Saudi Arabia to supply full Feb crude volumes to two Asian buyers -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

* MEDIA-DP World expects 10% growth in 2017 gross container volumes - The National

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Energy in merger talks with London-listed SOCO International -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raises gasoline prices to improve state finances

QATAR

* Qatar to make copper wires, aluminium bars as it resists embargo (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.