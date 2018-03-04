FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 4:06 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound as trade war fears ebb, dollar falls

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Most big markets fall but local institutions help Qatar rebound a little

* Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings boost for stocks may lose luster with rising yields

* Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss

* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases

* Middle East Crude - Benchmarks edge down ahead of OSPs

* Syrian govt seizes ground in Ghouta advance-commander, monitor

* Oil major Total expands in Libya, buys Marathon’s Waha stake for $450 mln

* Iraqi parliament approves budget, Kurdish lawmakers boycott vote

* Turkish warplanes hit pro-Syrian govt forces in Afrin, kill 36 - monitor

* Trump threatens to tax European auto imports

* EXPLAINER—The financial impact of Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum

EGYPT

* Saudi Crown Prince to make three-day Egypt visit

* Egypt’s top court waives legal challenges to Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi

* Egypt orders 15-day detention of woman in BBC report over“false news”

* Afreximbank plans $1 billion share sale over next five years

* Efg Hermes Says RA Mena Holdings Raises Stake to 8.1 Pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi expands $10 bln loan refinancing to $16 bln, adds Islamic tranche

* LSE interim CEO says London listing for Saudi Amarco still a“focus”

* Saud’s Metlife Appoints Financial Adviser For Capital Reduction

* Saudi Arabia may cut April crude oil prices to Asia -traders

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE talks up mutual travel benefits before EU-Gulf open skies talks

* OMV wants Middle East business to become equal to Russia’s -CEO on ORF

* Jetstar sees changes to flights as Singapore airport fees rise

* Trump’s aluminium imports tax will bite domestic industry

QATAR

* Qatar’s CBQ Extends Exclusivity Period to April 02 for UAE’s Tabarak

* Investigators looking at whether Kushner business talks affected U.S. policy -NBC News

* Pme African Infrastructure Opportunities Says ‍QIA Now Controls 37.69 Pct Of Co’s Issued Share Capital

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Mubarrad Transport FY Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank Calls EGM To Renew Approval For Bonds Issue -

OMAN

* Oman’s Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
