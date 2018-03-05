FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Private Equity
March 5, 2018 / 2:58 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Saudi stocks slip on banks

* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale firms

* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases

* CERAWEEK-No talks yet about extending OPEC output cuts into 2019 -UAE minister

* Assad vows to press Ghouta assault, as civilians flee govt advances

* Iran rejects as “wrong” France’s concern over its ballistic missile work

* Libyan El Sharara oilfield in shutdown from pollution protest

EGYPT

* Saudi crown prince signs $10 bln deal on mega-city during Cairo visit

* Cairo prosecutor orders arrest of TV host for “defaming police” - MENA

* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $42.524 bln after Eurobond sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince meets Egypt’s Sisi on first public trip

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Arabia’s $16 billion syndicated loan cuts funding costs

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai orders freeze on government fees for three years -WAM

* UAE’s DP World To Begin Work on Berbera Free Zone Project

* Emirates Global Aluminium “well prepared” for market conditions following Trump tariff threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.