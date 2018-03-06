FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:30 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar stocks fall, other Gulf markets subdued

* Oil extends gains on IEA growth forecasts, hopes for OPEC-U.S. shale producer talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on softer dollar

* Saudi gives Air India overflight rights for its Israel routes -Netanyahu

* Saudi king promises football stadium for Iraq in call with PM Abadi

* Security clearance downgrade did not affect Kushner’s Mideast role -White House

* U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

* Saudi minister sees deals with UK during crown prince’s visit

* France’s Le Drian says more work needed with Iran over ballistics

* Collapse of Iran nuclear deal would be ‘great loss’, IAEA tells Trump

* Saudi-owned private broadcaster pulls the plug on Turkish dramas

* Saudi Arabia cuts April Arab light crude OSP to Asia

* Saudi will issue sukuk as soon as market conditions allow-DMO chief

EGYPT

* Egypt’s new oil refinery to begin test run in third quarter

* EGYPT’s CIB Says UAE’s ADIA Sells 400,000 Shares In The Bank

* Egypt discussing setting up sovereign wealth fund to manage state companies

* Egypt’s non-oil business sector activity falls slightly in Feb -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank ends repo agreements after local money rates fall below U.S.

* Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citi for IPO

* Saudi private-sector growth picks up slightly after tax shock -PMI

* Crown prince signs $10 bln deal on mega-city during Cairo visit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai International Financial Centre sees higher growth in new companies

* UAE’S ADNOC cuts February crude official prices to Asia

* United Arab Bank Appoints Mohammed Al Nuaimi As Acting CEO‍

* UAE private-sector growth slows further in February after tax imposed, PMI shows

* U.S. tariff hikes may have effect on UAE’s Emirates Steel sales-CEO

QATAR

* Amwal launches Qatar’s first ETF to track top companies

* Qatar central bank evaluating studies related to 3-way bank merger- newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Stock Exchange preparing for IPO in first quarter of 2019 - CEO

* NBK Capital Partners gives mezzanine capital to Saudi’s Energia (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
