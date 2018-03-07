FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 2:47 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar tumble after Trump adviser Cohn steps down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi down; Egypt hits record high

* Oil prices fall as Cohn departure raises trade war fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as trade war fears weigh on dollar, equities

* Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute

* Russia offers rebels safe passage out of eastern Ghouta

* “Significant” consequences if China takes key port in Djibouti: U.S. general

* Skirting Saudi arms sales, France says Iran has “lots” of weapons in Yemen

* CERAWEEK-Global oil sector needs $20 tln investments over 25 years -Saudi Aramco CEO

* Russian oil firms in talks with Iran on its oilfields - Novak

* Exxon Mobil interested in working in Algeria, Sonatrach CEO says

* Libya’s Sharara oilfield operating normally after shutdown -engineer

* Saipem CEO says enthusiasm over Iran investments has cooled

* Lebanese c. bank says dollar reserves climb by $1.4 bln in first two months of year

* Kazakhstan financial hub eyes sovereign sukuk, central sharia board

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

* Egypt’s EGAS to tender to buy LNG in Q2 -official

* Dollar rate set at 17.5 Egyptian pounds in Egypt budget - government sources

* Egypt’s EFG Hermes weighs hiring more bankers for Saudi deals

* EFG Hermes to enter second sub-Saharan African country in 2018- The National

SAUDI ARABIA

* Royal welcome and noisy protests await Saudi crown prince on UK trip

* A hard sell? Saudi crown prince goes West to woo allies

* Aramco IPO venue in the balance as Saudi prince embarks on trip

* Russia’s Sibur says targets rubber venture with Saudi Aramco

* JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj weighs job cuts as investors review their holdings - WSJ

* CERAWEEK-ADNOC to build largest global refining & chemical site -CEO

* Dubai exchange to launch Islamic spot gold contract this month

QATAR

* Qatar cuts February crude prices less than expected

* Economic, financial impact on Qatar from boycott is fading -IMF

KUWAIT

* Aston Martin says failure to agree Brexit transition could delay sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
