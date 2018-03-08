FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Healthcare
March 8, 2018 / 2:19 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller Trump tariff

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks down with global markets; Saudi and Egypt defy trend

* Oil steadies after big fall, but soaring US crude output still weighs

* \PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await clarity on Trump’s tariff plan

* Middle East Crude-Dubai extends losses after producers cut prices

* One dead after Maersk Line vessel catches fire in Arabian Sea

* UK, Saudi to monitor shipping lanes before Yemeni ports open -Al Arabiya

* INTERVIEW-Air Arabia eyes 100-jet order this year after record 2017 profit

* Arab Summit in Riyadh delayed until April - state minister

* Palestinian parliament to convene for rare session next month, PLO official says

* Saudi prince says Turkey part of “triangle of evil” - Egyptian media

* Lebanon tribunal says enough evidence to proceed in Hariri assassination case

* Turkey’s central bank holds rates, weighing inflation, politics

* Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead

EGYPT

* UN rights chief denounces “climate of intimidation” in Egypt before vote

* Egypt receives final $1 bln of $3 bln World Bank loan -minister

* Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

SAUDI ARABIA

* UK’s May defends Saudi ties as crown prince gets royal welcome in London

* AR startup Magic Leap raises $461 mln from Saudi Arabia fund

* Air India says gets Saudi’s nod to fly from New Delhi to Tel Aviv over Saudi airspace

* UK still wants Aramco listing in London, will continue lobbying - minister

* Saudi crown prince seeks solution to banks’ $2.6 bln Islamic tax row -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE inflation jumps with new tax but is restrained by housing

* TABLE-UAE inflation climbs to 4.8 percent in January as VAT imposed

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation rate climbs to 4.7 pct in January as VAT imposed

* Emirates airline to start dollar sukuk roadshow on Thursday

* UAE healthcare provider NMC sees profit jump, eyes more acquisitions

* Embattled Abraaj frees private equity investors from capital commitments

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to report very large loss for current fiscal year -CEO

* Qatar central bank sells 900 mln riyals of T-bills

* Qatar sells April-Sept condensate to Unipec - sources

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp Names Yasser Bajsair as New Saudi CEO

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Muscat launches $500 mln bond at 230 bps over midswaps - lead (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.