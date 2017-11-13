FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 13
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2017 / 3:08 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down on caution over US tax reform plan, sterling falls

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mostly weak on geopolitics, Saudi corruption inquiry

* Oil trading cautious on Middle East tensions, rising US drilling activity

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs

* Iranian-backed militias routed in last Syrian militant stronghold

* Iraq raises Dec Basra Light crude prices to Asia, Europe

* Major quake kills at least 61 in Iran western province - TV

* Hariri warns Lebanon faces Arab sanctions risk, to return in days

* Saudi Arabia requests urgent Arab League meeting over Iran -Egypt state news

* Peugeot launches joint venture to build cars in Algeria

* Russian Helicopters sees rising Middle East demand on higher oil prices

* As Saudi Arabia limits U.S. crude shipments, Iraq steps in

* Turkey has completed purchase of Russian missile defence - defence minister

* Yemeni airline says not resumed commercial flights after blockade

EGYPT

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills

* CI capital signs agreement with Saudi SJSC to trade in securities

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco CEO: IPO preparations ongoing, no decision on venue abroad

* EXCLUSIVE-How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon’s Hariri

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order

* AIRSHOW-Flydubai seeks bids for potential 175-jet order -sources

* AIRSHOW-UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibres for Boeing’s 777X

* AIRSHOW-Russia, UAE in early talks to build civil aircraft – Rostec CEO

* AIRSHOW-UAE agrees $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q3 profit up 32 pct as home sales surge

* AIRSHOW-Airbus, Boeing close in on Dubai deals worth $30 bln

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Saudi oil supplies to Bahrain resumed after pipeline blast- BAPCO

* Bahrain calls pipeline blast “terrorism” linked to Iran

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Omantel completes 12 percent stake buy in Kuwait’s Zain

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
