FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 14
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 14, 2017 / 4:40 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks muted as China data disappoints

* MIDEAST STOCKS-State funds support Saudi, GFH Financial boosts Dubai

* Oil markets cautious as rising U.S. output undermines OPEC supply cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds up on higher U.S. bond yields

* 10-Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing more than 450

* Lebanon’s president welcomes Hariri’s plans to return

* Erdogan swipes at Russia, U.S. missions in Syria

* U.S. court lets Trump travel ban go partially into effect

* OPEC, allies unlikely to delay decision on oil cut extension

* UK’s Johnson makes fuller apology for remarks on jailed aid worker in Iran

* Iran sticks to key limits of nuclear deal -U.N. watchdog report

* AIRSHOW-Dubai pressures Airbus as A380 order hopes fizzle

* ANALYSIS-Fears for Lebanese economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade

EGYPT

* Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg

* Egypt central bank says foreign currency inflows to bank system $80 bln since float

* Egypt aims to finalise new gold mining contracts by end of 2017

* Egypt says no gas deals with Israel until arbitration cases resolved

* Egypt sells 692.9 mln euros in euro-denominated T-bills auction -C.bank

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

* Egypt aims to finalise new gold mining contracts by end of 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lebanese patriarch makes historic Saudi visit amid Hariri crisis

* Saudi anti-graft detainees will get due process -Saudi U.N. envoy

* Value of Saudi sovereign fund jumps amid market turmoil

* Saudi Arabia to host “expanded” Syrian opposition conference

* Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain

* Saudi’s Saleh Al-Amoudi currency exchange suspended from trade -c.bank

* BRIEF-Jabal Omar converts 3 bln riyals Ministry of Finance loan to sharia-complaint

* Saudi-led coalition wants Yemen weapons checks strengthened before main port reopens

* Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project

* Aramco plans to spend $300 bln over 10 years in upstream oil and gas -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC to float at least 10 pct of fuel distribution business

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation edges up in October

* British judge to issue ruling on $700 mln Dana Gas sukuk case soon

* AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp

* UAE energy minister: no need to delay decision on extending production cuts

* AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing new order

* UAE’s Dana Gas profit boosted by financial settlement with KRG

* BRIEF-China Petroleum Engineering’s unit signs contract worth about $1.5 bln with Abu Dhabi National Oil’s unit

* UAE’s ADNOC says will expand upstream capacity to 3.5 mln/bbl per day

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Proprties’ Q3 net profit drop by almost a fifth

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit falls

KUWAIT

* Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss Gulf crisis in Kuwait

* Kuwait banks told to examine Saudi accounts after arrests -sources

* AIRSHOW-Kuwait’s Alafco finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets

OMAN

* Oman’s Duqm Refinery to seek $6 bln bank funding soon - sources

* Oman oil minister: confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.