MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as oil woes sap sentiment, euro stands tall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly little changed, Dubai’s GFH continues surge

* Oil prices slide after IEA casts doubt over demand outlook

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data

* Middle East Crude-January cargoes trade at premium

* S.Korea’s Oct crude oil imports from Iran down 9.5 on-month

* Iran quake survivors complain of slow aid effort, battle freezing cold

* Turkey ‘appalled’ by U.S. stance on IS withdrawal from Raqqa -ministry

* Lebanon’s Hariri must return home from Saudi to prove he is free -foreign minister

* Saudi-led coalition air raid shuts down Yemen’s Sanaa airport -agency

* Abadi says Iraq to act soon over border areas in stand-off with Kurds

* Lebanon says Saudi sanctions would destabilise region

* Sudan to unify currency rate in bid to win foreign investment

* Lebanon central bank says planned Eurobond issue not new “financial engineering”

* Iraqi central bank eases restriction on private banks in Kurdish region

* Oil seen as real prize of Iran’s Kurdish adventure

* U.S. would welcome new EU sanctions on Iran - official

* U.N. warns millions at risk in Yemen, urges Saudi coalition to open ports

* Turkey sells new two-year benchmark bond at yield of 13.75 percent

* Citing U.S. assets, Total chief says would have to review Iran gas deal if new sanctions arose

* Preparations underway for 12-13 large IPOs in Istanbul - bourse chairman

EGYPT

* AIRSHOW-EgyptAir signs $1.1 bln deal for 12 Bombardier CSeries jets

* USDA Attache Report: Egypt’s New Guidelines for Wheat Imports

* Initial negotiations with Saudi’s Aramco to refine oil in Egypt - oil minister

* Egypt court ruling to reinstate ergot ban in wheat imports -lawyer

* POLL-Egypt’s central bank seen holding off cutting rates because of still-high inflation

* Egypt agrees $3.1 billion repurchase transaction with global banks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Labour seeking to increase pressure on ministers over Aramco loan guarantee- Sky News

* Saudi Electricity restarts Jeddah plant after brief outage

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-Emirates believes Airbus can bow to demands on A380 programme

* Abu Dhabi’s LNG facility offers December cargo-traders

* AIRSHOW-UAE announces $684 mln Raytheon laser guided bomb deal

* Abu Dhabi to boost capacity of giant Upper Zakum, Bab oil fields

QATAR

* LNG giant Qatar’s empty shelves pose upside risk for Asian gas prices

* Qatar real estate slump deepened in October, CPI data shows

* Qatar developer Ezdan’s sukuk yields spike after S&P downgrade to junk

* Arab countries in row with Qatar are not interested in solution - Emir

* Qatar First Bank sells stake in Amanat Holdings as Qatar-UAE ties unwind

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain oil min says no reason why supply cut agreement shouldn’t be extended

OMAN

* Eni signs Oman oil and gas exploration deal, Qatari firm to take stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)