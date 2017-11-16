FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 16
November 16, 2017 / 2:23 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious as mood turns skittish

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets sag, Dubai’s DSI surges after loss

* MIDEAST DEBT-Investors re-price political risk in Middle East bond market

* Oil prices weighed down by rising US supplies, but OPEC cuts prevent falls

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations

* Middle East Crude-More Jan cargoes trade at premiums

* U.N. to vote on rival U.S., Russia bids to renew Syria inquiry

* Lebanon accuses Saudi Arabia of holding its PM hostage

* UK’s Johnson vows no stone unturned to free aid worker jailed in Iran

* Syrian Kurdish leaders back longer U.S role in Syria

* Abraaj to complete at least one Turkey acquisition in H1 2018, partner says

* Collapsed state housing in Iranian quake shows corruption - Rouhani

* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira near record lows, emerging stocks at two-week low

* Turkey’s Sabanci says to float Enerjisa unit in IPO next year

* Turkish unemployment dips to 10.6 percent in July-September -stats institute

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood leader loses appeal against life sentence

* Court fungus ruling casts shadow over Egypt grain imports

* Egypt’s unemployment rate falls to 11.9 pct in Q3 2017 -CAPMAS

* AerCap near deals to supply Airbus and Boeing jets to EgyptAir -sources

* Egypt to pay $750 mln in arrears to int‘l oil firms by end-Dec - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* SoftBank plans to invest up to $25 bln in Saudi Arabia - Bbg

* Saudi Arabia is said to freeze trading accounts as part of probe - Bloomberg

* Banque Saudi Fransi says dismisses CEO in coordination with regulators

* Saudi’s CMA exempts listed companies from disclosing Q4 results

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement

* Flydubai orders 175 Boeing jets, purchasing options for 50 more

* PetroChina to expand oil, gas cooperation with ADNOC

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says deadly bus attack engineered by Iran (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

