MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudi Arabia swapping assets for freedom of some held in graft purge - sources
* UK court finds for Dana Gas creditors in $700 mln Islamic bond case
* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador to Germany over Gabriel comments
* Saudi energy minister: market to remain oversupplied by March 2018
* GLOBAL MARKETS- U.S. dollar, Wall St fall with tax overhaul in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Apparent state support aids Saudi, Qatar blue chips rebound
* Oil rises over 2 pct, but shows first weekly fall in six
* PRECIOUS-Gold at one-month top on weak dollar, uncertainty over Trump tax bill
* Middle East, US crude oil curbs Indian appetite for African supplies
* After Macron meeting, Hariri says will clarify position in Lebanon
* Iran says “biased” French stance threatens Middle East stability
* Iran has no problem with aircraft deal financing - official
* Iran has exported 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Iraq since June- official
* Saudi-led coalition threatens Yemen by blocking aid -U.N. report
* Soccer--Saudi, UAE, Bahrain to miss Qatar’s Gulf Cup amid rift
* Egypt’s central bank holds interest rates as expected
* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric looking to expand, build warehouses
* Egyptian activists detained by court for protesting Red Sea islands transfer
* Egypt-Gaza border opens under PA control for first time in a decade
* Saudi Arabia to impose 5 pct VAT tax on gasoline from Jan. 1
* Saudi Kingdom Holding plans to sell two hotels in Beirut - sources
* U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals
* Saudi crackdown will not hit investments - energy min
* Mubadala makes binding offer for majority stake in Brazil’s Invepar
* Gulf carriers may be in focus under foreign airline U.S. tax exemption cut
* Jetmakers end Dubai rollercoaster with big orders pending
* German court rules Kuwait airline is allowed to ban Israelis
* Moody’s concludes review and downgrades Omantel to Baa3; outlook stable
* German watchdog drops inquiry into HNA, Qatar over Deutsche Bank -source
* Qatar foreign minister decries ‘reckless leadership’ in region
Compiled by Dubai newsroom