FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Saudi Arabia, Arab allies push for unity against Iran, Hezbollah
Middle East
Saudi Arabia, Arab allies push for unity against Iran, Hezbollah
Female singers dominate American Music Awards stage
Entertainment
Female singers dominate American Music Awards stage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
November 19, 2017 / 4:32 AM / in a day

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Saudi Arabia swapping assets for freedom of some held in graft purge - sources

* UK court finds for Dana Gas creditors in $700 mln Islamic bond case

* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador to Germany over Gabriel comments

* Saudi energy minister: market to remain oversupplied by March 2018

* GLOBAL MARKETS- U.S. dollar, Wall St fall with tax overhaul in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Apparent state support aids Saudi, Qatar blue chips rebound

* Oil rises over 2 pct, but shows first weekly fall in six

* PRECIOUS-Gold at one-month top on weak dollar, uncertainty over Trump tax bill

* Middle East, US crude oil curbs Indian appetite for African supplies

* After Macron meeting, Hariri says will clarify position in Lebanon

* Iran says “biased” French stance threatens Middle East stability

* Iran has no problem with aircraft deal financing - official

* Iran has exported 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Iraq since June- official

* Saudi-led coalition threatens Yemen by blocking aid -U.N. report

* Soccer--Saudi, UAE, Bahrain to miss Qatar’s Gulf Cup amid rift

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank holds interest rates as expected

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric looking to expand, build warehouses

* Egyptian activists detained by court for protesting Red Sea islands transfer

* Egypt-Gaza border opens under PA control for first time in a decade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to impose 5 pct VAT tax on gasoline from Jan. 1

* Saudi Kingdom Holding plans to sell two hotels in Beirut - sources

* U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals

* Saudi crackdown will not hit investments - energy min

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* -UK court finds for Dana Gas creditors in $700 mln Islamic bond case

* Mubadala makes binding offer for majority stake in Brazil’s Invepar

* Gulf carriers may be in focus under foreign airline U.S. tax exemption cut

* Jetmakers end Dubai rollercoaster with big orders pending

KUWAIT

* German court rules Kuwait airline is allowed to ban Israelis

OMAN

* Moody’s concludes review and downgrades Omantel to Baa3; outlook stable

QATAR

* German watchdog drops inquiry into HNA, Qatar over Deutsche Bank -source

* Qatar foreign minister decries ‘reckless leadership’ in region

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.