MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall from decade peak as China falters

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to consolidate, Saudi faces technial resistance

* Oil prices fall on uncertainty over OPEC output cuts, pipeline restart

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-wk high ahead of Fed chair hearing

* OPEC sees market rebalancing after June as it mulls oil cut extension

* Little prospect of Syria peace progress seen in Geneva talks

* In expanding role, IILM plans longer tenor Islamic bonds programme

* Hariri says Hezbollah must remain neutral to ensure Lebanon moves forward

* Suicide attack targets area southeast of Baghdad

* Turkish PM says EU confused since Brexit, needs to revisit Turkey’s future place

* Chess federation vows ‘huge effort’ to include Israelis in Saudi-hosted match

EGYPT

* Egypt economy likely to remain unshaken by Sinai attack

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 11-20 shipment

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-RBR seeks Saudi royal family investment for Credit Suisse -source

* Greek government under fire over would-be Saudi arms deal

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Imposes Fine on Allianz Saudi Fransi

* INTERVIEW-New oil-to-chemicals plant just the start -Aramco CEO

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 723,000 T barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj buys Tunisie Telecom from Dubai Holding-Tunisian minister

* UAE’s ADNOC to spend over $109 billion to boost gas, downstream

* LPC-UAE’s Drydocks gets 100% support for debt restructuring

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.9 pct in October

* Dubai’s Emirates REIT to meet investors ahead of debut dollar sukuk - lead

QATAR

* INTERVIEW-Efforts to hurt Qatar’s riyal may backfire on region, c.banker says

* LNG tanker Al Ghashamiya due at UK‘S South Hook terminal on Dec 05

* Qatar import growth turns positive as sanctions impact fades

KUWAIT

* Kuwait court sentences MPs to jail terms for storming into parliament

* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait Sells 5.052 PCT Stake to Nohodh General Trading

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s top Shi‘ite cleric’s health deteriorates- activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)