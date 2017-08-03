MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 3

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as tech shares crumble after Dow hits 22,000
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Crude oil below $52 hits Saudi petchems in otherwise upbeat region
* Oil dips on high OPEC supplies, defying falling U.S. crude stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drift further away from 7-week highs as dollar firms
* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman hit 2-month high
* U.S. says ‘grave’ consequences if Syria’s al Qaeda dominates Idlib province
* Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Moscow calls it ‘trade war’
* Iran says new US sanctions violate nuclear deal, vows “proportional reaction”
* Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
* Turkey eyes VAT reform to relieve corporate tax burden -finance minister
* Iraq in market to raise $1 billion, first standalone bond in over decade
* Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
* Iraq’s trade ministry says bought 2.38 mln tonnes of local wheat this season
* Global air freight demand in first-half strongest in 7 years – IATA
* UAE says measures against Qatar do not violate WTO agreements
* Egypt raises drinking water and sewage charges by up to 50 percent
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $427.2 mln in June
* Saudi’s state power firm invites bids to build, operate water desalination plant
* Saudi Arabia to pay two state firms $1.14 bln for broadband rollout
* Missed 1MDB debt repayment a ‘technical matter’, says Malaysian PM
* Sharjah hires HSBC to set up U.S. dollar sukuk programme -sources
* Qatar Airways reverses decision to buy into American Airlines
* Qatar seals 5-billion-euro navy vessels deal with Italy
* Qatar’s Milaha Q2 profit falls amid marine downturn, regional rift
* Kuwait denies its waters used for Iran supplies to Houthis
* Oman in talks with banks about loan and bond - sources
