MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 3

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as tech shares crumble after Dow hits 22,000

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Crude oil below $52 hits Saudi petchems in otherwise upbeat region

* Oil dips on high OPEC supplies, defying falling U.S. crude stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drift further away from 7-week highs as dollar firms

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman hit 2-month high

* U.S. says ‘grave’ consequences if Syria’s al Qaeda dominates Idlib province

* Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Moscow calls it ‘trade war’

* Iran says new US sanctions violate nuclear deal, vows “proportional reaction”

* Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017

* Turkey eyes VAT reform to relieve corporate tax burden -finance minister

* Iraq in market to raise $1 billion, first standalone bond in over decade

* Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels

* Iraq’s trade ministry says bought 2.38 mln tonnes of local wheat this season

* Global air freight demand in first-half strongest in 7 years – IATA

* UAE says measures against Qatar do not violate WTO agreements

EGYPT

* Egypt raises drinking water and sewage charges by up to 50 percent

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $427.2 mln in June

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s state power firm invites bids to build, operate water desalination plant

* Saudi Arabia to pay two state firms $1.14 bln for broadband rollout

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE inflation edges up to 2.0 percent in June on transport costs

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 31

* Missed 1MDB debt repayment a ‘technical matter’, says Malaysian PM

* Sharjah hires HSBC to set up U.S. dollar sukuk programme -sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Airways reverses decision to buy into American Airlines

* Qatar seals 5-billion-euro navy vessels deal with Italy

* Qatar’s Milaha Q2 profit falls amid marine downturn, regional rift

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait denies its waters used for Iran supplies to Houthis

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman in talks with banks about loan and bond - sources

