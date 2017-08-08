MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 8

DUBAI, Aug 78 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks deflate as China trade disappoints
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Saudi, Egyptian banks bask in global glow but Samba sold on weak Q2
* Oil prices fall further as Libyan field resumes production
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds gains
* Syrian army steps up strikes on capital’s last rebel enclave
* Islamic State may have fired rockets into Lebanon, security source says
* After military shake-up, Erdogan says Turkey to tackle Kurds in Syria
* Two U.S. envoys travel to Gulf to work on Qatar rift
* Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses holy site tensions in Ramallah
* Iran says arrests Islamic State group planning attacks
* Renault forms new joint venture company in Iran
* Iraq buys 50,000 tonnes wheat in tender from Australia
* Iraq made no purchase in tender for 30,000 T rice -trade
* Jordan tenders again to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat-trade
* Production at Libya’s Sharara oil field returns to normal after protest
* East Libyan city suffers as military forces tighten siege
* Dozens of migrants run across border in Spanish enclave
* INTERVIEW-Egypt expects 3-5 IPOs before year-end -bourse vice chair
* Billionaire Saudi prince to invest about $800 million in Egypt
* Yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds drop after foreign currency jump
* Saudi security suspects give themselves up - ministry
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* StanChart CEO says Gulf rift puts Dubai finance hub at risk
* UAE’s ADNOC to split huge oil concession, in talks with potential partners
* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank issues $100 million private sukuk – sources
* Ras al-Khaimah fund says does not own stake in JBF RAK
* Air Arabia reports 21 pct rise in Q2 profit
* Third Dubai fire in days forces evacuation of hotel
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar shipper Milaha plans base in Oman after trade hit by diplomatic rift
* Turkish troops hold exercises in Qatar
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance says Oman Qatar Insurance to float IPO on Muscat Bourse
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)