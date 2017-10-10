FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 10
October 10, 2017 / 3:53 AM / 7 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off Wall St weakness, dollar steadies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari stock market rebounds, Zain pulls back in Kuwait

* Oil prices stable as OPEC says market is rebalancing

* PRECIOUS-Gold marks over 1-week high; firm dollar curbs gains

* OPEC sec gen sees clear signs of oil rebalancing, upbeat on demand

* Turkey urges U.S. to review visa suspension as lira, stocks tumble

* Turkish military says has begun reconnaissance in Syria’s Idlib

* Iran promises “crushing” response if U.S. designates Guards a terrorist group

* France fears Iran’s Revolutionary Guard terror listing would fuel crisis

* China says hopes Iran nuclear deal stays intact amid Trump criticism

* Chevron, Total interested in Majnoon oilfield -Iraq oil minister

* Iraq’s talks with Exxon on southern oilfields in final stages-minister

* Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone networks under its control

* Fatah, Hamas to discuss security in Gaza under unity deal

* New substation to give Libya’s Sarir oilfield 26,000 bpd boost - company

* Lebanon passes disputed tax hikes to fund public sector pay rise

EGYPT

* Yields rise on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kremlin says S-400 missile talks with Saudi Arabia on track

* Saudi Arabia cuts Nov oil allocations, but exports to rise

* Saudi balances recession, deficit in tough decision on energy reform

* Saudi sovereign fund creates $1.07 bln “fund of funds” to back SMEs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Australia’s Select Harvests rejects offer from UAE fund, shares jump

* Japanese companies in talks with UAE’s ADNOC for oil concession

QATAR

* Qatar discussing idea of dollar bond with market, no decision

OMAN

* Omantel lines up deal for additional 12 pct of Kuwait’s Zain

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit rises 7.3 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 trade surplus expands on year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

