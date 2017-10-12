MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit decade-high on global equity surge, dollar sags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurers drag down Saudi, UAE and Qatar climb
* Oil drops on rising U.S. crude inventories, OPEC seen to extend cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar
* Trump resists pressure to soften stance on Iran nuclear deal
* OPEC again raises demand forecast for its oil, points to 2018 deficit
* Kurdistan meets monthly payments to oil producers despite crisis
* Turkey expects visa spat with U.S. to be resolved soon -deputy PM
* U.S. justices question Arab Bank liability in militant attacks
* Iran still trying to buy items for missile development-Germany
* Libya’s NOC moves to shield oil output from budget, security risks
* Sudan banks receive first foreign currency transfers as sanctions end
* Yemen Islamist party members arrested, ratcheting up tensions
* SPECIAL REPORT-In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
* Kurdistan region says Iraqi forces preparing major attack in oil-rich Kirkuk
* INSIGHT-How a businessman struck a deal with Islamic State to help Assad feed Syrians
* Arab rivalries exposed as Egypt targets Qatar in UNESCO vote
* Suicide bombers attack Damascus police centre - Syrian state media
* Reuters Insider - Uber spends big in Egypt despite big challenges
* Egyptian food producers cry foul after govt orders use of price tags
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia preparing tougher rules for insurers - sources
* Saudi Arabia sees progress in electricity privatisation
* Saudi Flynas says to be first Saudi airline to fly to Iraq in 27 years
* Saudi regulator monitors Banque Saudi Fransi over governance issues
* MOVES-Banque Saudi Fransi’s head of corporate banking leaves -sources
* Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad
* Emirates to quit some New Zealand flights as part of new Qantas pact
* SALIC JV with UAE’s Al Dahra plans Black Sea investments
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires banks for potential kangaroo bond
* Dubai Islamic Bank posts 26 pct Q3 profit rise
* TABLE -Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar National Bank rules out sale of stake in UAE bank
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* BRIEF-Fitch says rising Bahrain debt costs add to fiscal pressures
* BRIEF-Arcapita, Mumtalakat to acquire 90 pct stake in Nas United Healthcare
* New Afghan peace talks expected in Oman but Taliban participation unclear (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)