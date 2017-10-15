FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 15, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 6 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields slip on U.S. inflation data, stocks up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on insurers, QNB rises after earnings

* Oil rallies nearly 2 pct on China import boost, U.S.-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-1/2-week high on U.S. data, Trump warning on Iran deal

* Iran, EU and Russia defend nuclear deal after Trump threat

* Iranians fear economic hardship, but united against Trump

* Israeli minister says was misunderstood on war remarks with Iran

* Russia’s Putin plans to visit Iran by year-end - TASS cites Kremlin aide

* Kurds say reject Iraqi warning to withdraw from key junction south of Kirkuk

* Ceasefire deal sealed for rebel pocket near Damascus

* U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa

* Syria demands pullout of Turkish troops from country, says it is a “flagrant aggression”

* Joy mixed with caution in Gaza after Palestinian unity deal

* Southern Yemen leader sees independence referendum, parliament body

* Royal Jordanian eyes operating profit this year - CEO

EGYPT

* Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai

* U.N. condemns anti-gay crackdowns in Egypt, Azerbaijan, Indonesia

* Average yields dip on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 mths starting Friday -official gazette

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco in stake sale talks with Chinese investor -sources

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco IPO logic is going up in smoke

* Saudi Arabia welcomes new U.S. strategy towards Iran

* Saudi Arabia welcomes Hamas, Fatah reconciliation deal

* UK watchdog says sovereign listing plan in line with government policy

* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia weighs slower subsidy, budget cuts to aid economy - Bloomberg

* Lawsuit filed against Mobily scandal suspects -Saudi regulator

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says fully supports new U.S. policy against Iran

* UAE‘S Aramex says CFO Bashar Obeid to opt early retirement

* Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia

* London court adjourns Dana Gas sukuk trial

* UAE terminates North Korean diplomatic mission, ends visas

QATAR

* Qatar escalates UAE trade dispute, asks WTO to adjudicate

* Qatar deflation deepens as real estate market weakens

KUWAIT

* INTERVIEW-Sports car maker Aston Martin counts on an SUV to drive its future

* Fire at Kuwait’s Burgan oilfield under control, four wounded- KUNA

OMAN

* BRIEF-Omantel 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Ahli Bank 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar nine-month consol profit falls

* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Bank Sohar 9-month profit rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.