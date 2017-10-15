MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields slip on U.S. inflation data, stocks up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on insurers, QNB rises after earnings

* Oil rallies nearly 2 pct on China import boost, U.S.-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-1/2-week high on U.S. data, Trump warning on Iran deal

* Iran, EU and Russia defend nuclear deal after Trump threat

* Iranians fear economic hardship, but united against Trump

* Israeli minister says was misunderstood on war remarks with Iran

* Russia’s Putin plans to visit Iran by year-end - TASS cites Kremlin aide

* Kurds say reject Iraqi warning to withdraw from key junction south of Kirkuk

* Ceasefire deal sealed for rebel pocket near Damascus

* U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa

* Syria demands pullout of Turkish troops from country, says it is a “flagrant aggression”

* Joy mixed with caution in Gaza after Palestinian unity deal

* Southern Yemen leader sees independence referendum, parliament body

* Royal Jordanian eyes operating profit this year - CEO

EGYPT

* Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai

* U.N. condemns anti-gay crackdowns in Egypt, Azerbaijan, Indonesia

* Average yields dip on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 mths starting Friday -official gazette

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco in stake sale talks with Chinese investor -sources

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco IPO logic is going up in smoke

* Saudi Arabia welcomes new U.S. strategy towards Iran

* Saudi Arabia welcomes Hamas, Fatah reconciliation deal

* UK watchdog says sovereign listing plan in line with government policy

* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia weighs slower subsidy, budget cuts to aid economy - Bloomberg

* Lawsuit filed against Mobily scandal suspects -Saudi regulator

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says fully supports new U.S. policy against Iran

* UAE‘S Aramex says CFO Bashar Obeid to opt early retirement

* Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia

* London court adjourns Dana Gas sukuk trial

* UAE terminates North Korean diplomatic mission, ends visas

QATAR

* Qatar escalates UAE trade dispute, asks WTO to adjudicate

* Qatar deflation deepens as real estate market weakens

KUWAIT

* INTERVIEW-Sports car maker Aston Martin counts on an SUV to drive its future

* Fire at Kuwait’s Burgan oilfield under control, four wounded- KUNA

OMAN

* BRIEF-Omantel 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Ahli Bank 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar nine-month consol profit falls

* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing 9-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Bank Sohar 9-month profit rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)