MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields slip on U.S. inflation data, stocks up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on insurers, QNB rises after earnings
* Oil rallies nearly 2 pct on China import boost, U.S.-Iran tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-1/2-week high on U.S. data, Trump warning on Iran deal
* Iran, EU and Russia defend nuclear deal after Trump threat
* Iranians fear economic hardship, but united against Trump
* Israeli minister says was misunderstood on war remarks with Iran
* Russia’s Putin plans to visit Iran by year-end - TASS cites Kremlin aide
* Kurds say reject Iraqi warning to withdraw from key junction south of Kirkuk
* Ceasefire deal sealed for rebel pocket near Damascus
* U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
* Syria demands pullout of Turkish troops from country, says it is a “flagrant aggression”
* Joy mixed with caution in Gaza after Palestinian unity deal
* Southern Yemen leader sees independence referendum, parliament body
* Royal Jordanian eyes operating profit this year - CEO
* Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai
* U.N. condemns anti-gay crackdowns in Egypt, Azerbaijan, Indonesia
* Average yields dip on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills
* Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 mths starting Friday -official gazette
* Saudi Aramco in stake sale talks with Chinese investor -sources
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco IPO logic is going up in smoke
* Saudi Arabia welcomes new U.S. strategy towards Iran
* Saudi Arabia welcomes Hamas, Fatah reconciliation deal
* UK watchdog says sovereign listing plan in line with government policy
* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia weighs slower subsidy, budget cuts to aid economy - Bloomberg
* Lawsuit filed against Mobily scandal suspects -Saudi regulator
* UAE says fully supports new U.S. policy against Iran
* UAE‘S Aramex says CFO Bashar Obeid to opt early retirement
* Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia
* London court adjourns Dana Gas sukuk trial
* UAE terminates North Korean diplomatic mission, ends visas
* Qatar escalates UAE trade dispute, asks WTO to adjudicate
* Qatar deflation deepens as real estate market weakens
* INTERVIEW-Sports car maker Aston Martin counts on an SUV to drive its future
* Fire at Kuwait’s Burgan oilfield under control, four wounded- KUNA
* BRIEF-Omantel 9-month profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman’s Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing 9-month profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman’s Ahli Bank 9-month profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar nine-month consol profit falls
* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing 9-month profit falls
* BRIEF-Bank Sohar 9-month profit rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)