MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 18

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp near peaks, markets ponder Xi’s speech
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, insurers help Saudi Arabia
* Oil prices rise on tighter U.S. market, Middle East tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up from one-week low
* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens; al-Shaheen loadings deferred
* Defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
* Norway’s Saga in $2.9 bln deal to build solar power plants in Iran
* Total’s CEO says will try to move ahead with Iran gas project
* Kurds abandon territory in the face of Iraq government advance
* U.S. policy on Iran won’t harm its oil industry - minister
* After victory in Raqqa over IS, Kurds face tricky peace
* Iran aircraft deals hang by thread as Trump targets Tehran
* Foreign tourist numbers up 24 pct in Tunisia so far in 2017
* Iraq aims to double Kirkuk oil output capacity to more than 1 mln bpd
* Tunisia resists calls to cut public wage bill and subsidies in 2018
* Turkey to take measure to lower interest rates - PM
* Goldman sees Iran tensions posing long-term threat to global oil supply
* Iran Nov condensate exports to recover 1 pct from 5-mth low -source
* U.S. Wheat Associates to close its Cairo, Egypt office
* Inspection battle threatens Egypt’s wheat supply
* POLL-Egyptian GDP growth seen below government forecasts, inflation easing
* Saudi Arabia approves new law governing oil products trading
* TABLE-Saudi posts ninth month of consumer price deflation in September
* Saudi Aramco asks FTI Consulting to halt IPO investor relations work -sources
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE -Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* Abu Dhabi bourse starts technical short-selling to boost liquidity
* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s oil company ADNOC considering IPO in some services -CEO
* South Africa’s Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar suggests Gulf crisis hurts fight against Islamic State -CNBC
* Qatar Gulf Cup boycott is over Kuwait’s FIFA ban, UAE FA says
* Qatar National Bank’s 2017 loan growth to rise 12-14 pct -analysts
* Fitch: Pressure on Qatari Banks’ Funding Eases
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman M2 money supply growth slows further, lowest in 12 years
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)