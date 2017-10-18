MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 18

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp near peaks, markets ponder Xi’s speech

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, insurers help Saudi Arabia

* Oil prices rise on tighter U.S. market, Middle East tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up from one-week low

* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens; al-Shaheen loadings deferred

* Defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.

* Norway’s Saga in $2.9 bln deal to build solar power plants in Iran

* Total’s CEO says will try to move ahead with Iran gas project

* Kurds abandon territory in the face of Iraq government advance

* U.S. policy on Iran won’t harm its oil industry - minister

* After victory in Raqqa over IS, Kurds face tricky peace

* Iran aircraft deals hang by thread as Trump targets Tehran

* Foreign tourist numbers up 24 pct in Tunisia so far in 2017

* Iraq aims to double Kirkuk oil output capacity to more than 1 mln bpd

* Tunisia resists calls to cut public wage bill and subsidies in 2018

* Turkey to take measure to lower interest rates - PM

* Goldman sees Iran tensions posing long-term threat to global oil supply

* Iran Nov condensate exports to recover 1 pct from 5-mth low -source

EGYPT

* U.S. Wheat Associates to close its Cairo, Egypt office

* Inspection battle threatens Egypt’s wheat supply

* POLL-Egyptian GDP growth seen below government forecasts, inflation easing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia approves new law governing oil products trading

* TABLE-Saudi posts ninth month of consumer price deflation in September

* Saudi Aramco asks FTI Consulting to halt IPO investor relations work -sources

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE -Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi bourse starts technical short-selling to boost liquidity

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s oil company ADNOC considering IPO in some services -CEO

* South Africa’s Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar suggests Gulf crisis hurts fight against Islamic State -CNBC

* Qatar Gulf Cup boycott is over Kuwait’s FIFA ban, UAE FA says

* Qatar National Bank’s 2017 loan growth to rise 12-14 pct -analysts

* Fitch: Pressure on Qatari Banks’ Funding Eases

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman M2 money supply growth slows further, lowest in 12 years

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)