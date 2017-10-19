MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 19

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks approach 10-year peak, unfazed by China GDP, dollar rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull down Saudi, Dubai developers active on earnings
* Oil markets firm on tighter US market, expected extension of OPEC supply cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid firm dollar
* On Iran, U.S. asks U.N. Security Council: ‘Where’s the outrage?’
* Financial, security woes put Libyan oil recovery on shaky ground
* Iraqi Kurdistan faces first major oil outage since referendum
* EU to ease tensions with Turkey despite Merkel’s tougher stance
* U.S. shale oil industry to see wave of investment -Total CEO
* Turkey says will not submit to “impositions” from United States in visa crisis
* Kurdish forces withdraw to June 2014 lines -Iraqi army commander
* EBRD board approves $500 mln loan for TANAP gas pipeline project
* Khamenei says Iran will “shred” nuclear deal if U.S. quits it
* Iraq wants to bring back BP after regaining control of Kirkuk oil
* Vote may have put independence out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
* VW’s Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment
* Geneva-based Grainbow sues Egypt’s state buyer GASC for $1.2 mln
* Egypt’s tourism revenues jumps in nine months to Sept
* Saudi Postal plans new distribution centres with view to privatisation
* Riyad Bank third-quarter profit up 47.7 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi Arabia to vet use of Prophet’s sayings to counter extremism
* Saudi airplane arrives in Baghdad, first time in 27 years
* Total, Saudi Aramco discussing JV refinery expansion
* Arab Petroleum Investments Corp hires banks for dollar sukuk
* Saudi’s PIF sets up energy service firm Super Esco
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* Fitch Rates Abu Dhabi Oil Pipeline’s Bonds ‘AA(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala sets up venture capital arm
* Dubai’s DAMAC Properties third-quarter profit down 20 pct
* UAE energy minister sees oil market balance in 2018
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 profit up 10.9 pct, in line with forecasts
* Qatar’s wealth fund brings $20 bln home to ease embargo impact- FT
* Qatar emir says open to dialogue to resolve Gulf crisis
* Qatar’s CBQ swings to profit in third quarter
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Investcorp agrees to acquire Kee Safety
* Bahrain’s NOGA gives initial price guidance for 10-year bond -lead
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* Oman to award third mobile licence to local consortium, cancels tenders
* Oman Electricity Transmission says it has no plans to raise finance this year
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)