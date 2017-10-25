MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 25

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, Nikkei aims for 17th straight gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Emaar lifts Dubai market

* Oil hovers near 4-week high on Saudi pledge to end glut

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as dollar gains amid Fed chair speculation

* Middle Eastern sovereigns eye loans in fundraising drive

* Kurdistan Regional Government offers to freeze referendum results -statement

* Draft Senate Iran legislation sets tough new U.S. terms for deal

* Moroccan king dismisses several ministers - state news agency

* Lebanese central bank says pound stable, adds to forex reserves

* Amid visa row, Turkey’s Justice Ministry cancels U.S. visit

* Russia vetoes extension of mission probing chemical weapons use in Syria

* Iraq paramilitaries battle Kurds in push towards Turkish border oil hub

* Turkey sees 2017 tourism revenues at $20 bln vs $18.7 bln in 2016 -finmin

* Turkey taps 2-year benchmark bond at yield of 12.48 percent

EGYPT

* Macron avoids “lecturing” Egypt on rights, Sisi defends his record

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sees progress on chemical project plan with SABIC by year-end

* Russia RDIF hopes to attract Saudi investment into Eurasia Drilling

* Saudi’s PIF commits $20 bln to $40 billion fund with Blackstone

* Global oil demand to rise despite push for renewables - Saudi minister

* Saudi foreign minister says backs Trump’s stance on Iran

* Saudi Arabia seeks new economy with $500 billion business zone with Jordan, Egypt

* Saudi crown prince: oil demand will increase in 2030-2040

* Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO tells TV

* Saudi Arabia considers selling stake in utility SEC to SoftBank Vision Fund

* Saudi’s PIF says has $230 bln worth of assets under management - BBG intv

* Saudi determined to end oil glut, sees smooth exit for OPEC pact

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar expects to pay special dividend from real estate listing proceeds

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala expects Emirates Global Aluminium IPO in 2018

* Nigeria’s senate to probe Etisalat Nigeria loan default

* Fitch Assigns Abu Dhabi Oil Pipeline LLC ‘AA(EXP)’ IDR; Outlook Stable

* DP World Q3 gross container volumes rise 13.5 pct

QATAR

* Qatar says would support output cut extension if needed -minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Arfaj group plans 600,000 bpd oil refinery in India

BAHRAIN

* Dispute with Qatar won’t be long-term, Bahrain industry minister says

OMAN

* LPC-Omantel mandates two banks for Zain acquisition loan

* Fitch Rates Mazoon’s Upcoming Sukuk ‘BBB(EXP)’

* Oman crude for 2018 fetch slightly lower premiums vs 2017 - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)