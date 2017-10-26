MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 26

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks stall on Wall Street pullback, euro gains before ECB
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Zain holds back Saudi stock index, offsets strong oil prices
* U.S. oil prices extend decline on crude inventory build
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases ahead of ECB meeting
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken; Basra discount widens
* Iraqi government launches military operation to recapture towns
* U.S. House passes sanctions on Iran-backed Hezbollah
* U.N. nuclear chief to visit Iran this weekend
* Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks with Baghdad
* U.S., Gulf nations target Yemen terrorism financing
* Turkey’s Yapi Kredi to sell Russian unit to Expobank at RUB 3.30 bln
* EU lawmakers propose cuts in aid to Turkey tied to membership bid
* Austerity to hit Jordan as debt spikes, economy slows
* Algeria delays start of southern Touat gas field
* Swiss to represent Iran, Saudi interests after rivals broke ties
* Petronas, Aramco seeking $8 bln for Malaysian project -PFI
* Iran says defence capabilities not negotiable amid U.S. pressure
* Lebanese central bank says pound stable, adds to forex reserves
* China’s JD.com targets Mid-East entry, Saudi government partnership -exec
* Egypt’s cabinet approves investment law executive regulations
* Egypt to issue guidelines to tackle wheat import problems
* StanChart CEO talking to Saudi regulators about banking license- Bloomberg
* TABLE-Saudi August imports drop, exports rise
* Saudi Arabia reform push targets wealth fund doubling assets
* Huge Saudi fund to be conservative borrower, chief says
* Saudi industrial city plans jazz festival as reforms take hold
* Saudi British Bank meets forecasts with 8.8 pct rise in quarterly profit
* Saudi finance minister: experts suggest oil prices will be stable, rise a little
* Citigroup plans hiring drive as it re-enters Saudi Arabia
* Arab Petroleum Investments sets final spread on $500 mln sukuk -lead
* Saudi Aramco, SABIC receive bids for oil-to-chemicals project
* UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank third-quarter profit falls
* Etisalat posts $653 mln third-quarter profit as costs decline
* Gulf Navigation now plans $250 mln sukuk by year-end after delay
* Etihad-linked bonds stay afloat despite downgrade
* Dubai developer Nakheel’s Q3 profit up 42 pct
* Dubai crude for January to be priced at parity to Oman
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 23
* Dewa raises 2.4 bln dirham green fund for sustainable projects - Gulf News
* TABLE-Qatar September trade surplus surges year/year as imports fall
* Workers rights get Qatar nod as ILO poised decide on abuse probe (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)