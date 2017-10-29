FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 29
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Motor Racing
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
U.S.
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 29, 2017 / 3:53 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street higher on earnings results; euro down after Catalonia vote, ECB news

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets flat on steady oil, banks weigh on Abu Dhabi

* Oil up 2 pct, Brent hits $60/bbl on support for extending curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia declares independence

* OPEC’s head says Saudi, Russia statements “clear fog” before Nov. 30 meeting

* Islamic State shores up last stronghold on Syria-Iraq border

* Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack -UN report

* No role for Assad in Syria’s future - Tillerson

* Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1

* Iraq orders truce with Kurds to allow peaceful deployment at border crossings

* Iraq’s SOMO receives oil in tank at Turkey’s Ceyhan port

* Iraqi leader visits Iran as Tehran seeks to drive wedge with Washington

* MEDIA-Iran expects to sign more than $20 bln of energy contracts in 2018 - FT

* Israel willing to resort to military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons -minister

* Hamas says its security chief wounded in Israeli attack in Gaza

* Jordan’s Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi says net profit to end-Q3 up 8 pct

* Tunisia will ask U.S. for a $500 million loan guarantee -senior government official

EGYPT

* Egypt announces reshuffle in top security ranks

* Egypt kills 13 militants in raid on western desert farm

* Egypt election in view, Sisi supporters fire up campaign for mandate

SAUDI ARABIA

* Q&A/TEXT-Crown Prince announces Saudi mega-city listing, discusses Qatar rift, Yemen war

* Saudi Arabia ready to extend oil output cut deal -Crown Prince

* NYSE not given up on Aramco IPO, as Saudi bourse eyes exclusive role

* BlackRock, Blackstone to open offices in Saudi Arabia-Crown Prince

* New Saudi mega-city is prince’s desert dream

* Saudi may issue bonds more frequently as investor base grows

* Saudi miner Ma‘aden eyes foreign assets in bid to be global player

* EXCLUSIVE-New Saudi mega-city will be listed publicly, crown prince says

* Saudi fund agrees plan to invest in Virgin space ventures

* MEDIA-Saudi finmin says international Aramco listing only one option for privatisation - FT

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018 - Saudi crown prince

* TPG in talks to bring Cirque du Soleil to Saudi-Bonderman

* Virgin’s Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role

* Saudi Telecom Co third profit rises 18 percent

* UBS wants more bankers to serve the wealthy in Middle East, Saudi Arabia

* Saudi investment ambitions impress but foreign money may be slow to come

* Saudi exchange rate must be stable until economy diversified - cenbank

* Saudi private sector to grow, crypto-currencies need watching

* ABB aims to win Saudi projects after Q3 orders rise strongly

* Saudi Arabia to give foreign investors full access to parallel stock market

* Russia’s RDIF to participate in new Saudi city project-fund

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC sets December oil allocations in line with global deal

* Emirates and flydubai could operate from single terminal at Dubai airport

QATAR

* Qatar pledges on migrant workers’ rights must be backed by action - rights groups

* INTERVIEW-Qatar bourse aims for futures trading, short-selling by end-2018

* Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defence, supplies

BAHRAIN

* Bomb attack kills one Bahraini policeman, wounds eight

* MEDIA-Mumtalakat eyes investment in Masayoshi Son’s $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund - The National

* Bahrain central bank says banks need breathing space over global regulations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.