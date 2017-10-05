MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 5

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up slightly after strong U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar sinks to 5-year low, Egypt banks hurt by reserve ratio rise
* Oil dips on record U.S. exports, but OPEC-led supply cuts lend support
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data
* Middle East Crude-Stronger OSPs buoy Dec outlook
* Chemical weapons watchdog found sarin used in March Syria attack -sources
* Sudan expects U.S. to lift sanctions, conditions met - state minister
* Putin says oil cuts with OPEC could last to end of 2018
* Khamenei says Iran, Turkey must take measures against Kurdish secession - TV
* Global air freight demand rose 12 pct in August - IATA
* Iraq eases financial restrictions on Kurdistan region, in first sign of de-escalation
* Iraqi forces in final assault to take Hawija from Islamic State
* Libya’s Sharara oilfield reopens after two-day shutdown -NOC
* Egypt’s bank reserve hike may be precursor of benchmark rate cut
* Average yields rise on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills
* Suez Canal 9 months revenues rise to $3.86 bln - statement
* Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions - state media
* Saudi Aramco plans expansion in India with new unit -sources
* Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 bln
* Saudi’s Petrorabigh shuts vacuum gas oil unit for one month
* Saudi central bank paints rosy picture of economy
* Saudi Arabia raises November light crude prices to Asia
* Saudi Arabia expects to cut barley imports to 8 mln t this season - SAGO
* Saudi processing three applications for banking licences
* Saudis consolidate control of state funds in drive for growth
* UAE court postpones judgment at Dana Gas sukuk hearing - source
* Dubai PE firm Abraaj invests in Pakistani cinema operator Cinepax
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct. 2
* Qatar c.bank: government has enough reserves to support Qatari banks
* Qatar raises Sept Marine, Land crude prices -document
* Shell cancels sale of Thai gas field stakes to Kuwait’s KUFPEC (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)