MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 8

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar, debt yields fall on N. Korea missile test report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly lower, Kuwait’s Zain up on Omantel rumour

* Oil down 2 pct, breaks five-week rally as oversupply fears resurface

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds above 2-month low on North Korean concerns

* Turkey backs Syrian rebels for “serious operation” in Idlib

* Armed faction takes over protection of Libyan oil and gas complex, fresh concern over migrants

* Iranian president defends nuclear deal, says Trump can not undermine it

* U.S. lifts Sudan sanctions, wins commitment against arms deals with N.Korea

* Trump to unveil new responses to Iranian ‘bad behavior’ -White House

* Armed force claims victory in Libyan migrant smuggling hub

* Europe rights watchdog says Turkey’s emergency laws go too far

* Turkey to close Iraq border, air space, will open new gate with Baghdad

* Keeping the competition out: Iran startups thrive despite sanctions

* Investors from Japan, M.East show interest in Baltic LNG-Gazprom

* U.S. military says “opting out” of some exercises following Gulf rift

* Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

* Hamas picks new deputy chief whom Israel blames for helping spark Gaza war

* Algeria says will not change foreign ownership limit in new energy law

* Algeria plans to increase budget spending by 25 pct in 2018

* Iraqi PM meets with CEOs of Total and Thales during visit to Paris

EGYPT

* Egypt orders sieving of halted French wheat shipment - prosecutor’s document

* BRIEF-Eni CEO confirms Egypt’s Zohr field will start up in Dec

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gunman attacks Saudi security forces at gate of Jeddah royal palace

* U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia cautions citizens after unconfirmed reports of foiled attack in Jeddah

* U.S. approves possible $15 bln sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

* BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Saudi Arabia at ‘A-/A-2’, maintains stable outlook

* Saudi Arabia says U.N. report on Yemen ‘inaccurate and misleading’

* Saudi hopes for consensus on future of global oil deal before Nov OPEC meet

* Russia, Saudi Arabia to sign road map on energy cooperation

* Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

* Saudi Arabia says it dismantles Islamic State cell in Riyadh

* Russia, Saudi Arabia cement new friendship with king’s visit

* Saudi Arabia agrees to buy Russian S-400 air defence system - Arabiya TV

* Russian and Saudi state funds in $100 mln infrastructure deal

* Moscow, Riyadh work together to unite Syria’s opposition -Saudi minister

* Saudi Aramco to boost turnkey drilling contracts

* Saudi says “flexible” on Russian idea to extend oil cuts to end-2018

* Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation

* Russia and Saudi Arabia set up $1 bln joint investment fund

* Saudi Arabia’s SALIC considers Russian grain investment

* Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018 - officials

* Saudi state airline says to start Boeing, Airbus order talks soon

* Saudi Arabian Airlines says could list cargo unit’s shares next year

* Russia’s Litasco oil trader to explore areas of cooperation with Saudi Aramco

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Uber in talks with Dubai to set up a new low cost transport service-The National

QATAR

* Qatar orders aid to private sector as sanctions hurt economy

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth accelerates in August

* Qatar c.bank’s foreign reserves, liquidity rebound from sanctions hit

* Australia closing in on Qatar as world’s top LNG exporter

KUWAIT

* BUZZ-Kuwait’s Zain rises on rumour Omantel may boost stake

BAHRAIN

* Lawyers accuse UK-backed Bahrain watchdogs over torture inquiry

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar approves issue price of proposed rights issue at 185 baizas/shr (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)