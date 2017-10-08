FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 8
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
October 8, 2017 / 3:14 AM / in 10 days

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar, debt yields fall on N. Korea missile test report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly lower, Kuwait’s Zain up on Omantel rumour

* Oil down 2 pct, breaks five-week rally as oversupply fears resurface

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds above 2-month low on North Korean concerns

* Turkey backs Syrian rebels for “serious operation” in Idlib

* Armed faction takes over protection of Libyan oil and gas complex, fresh concern over migrants

* Iranian president defends nuclear deal, says Trump can not undermine it

* U.S. lifts Sudan sanctions, wins commitment against arms deals with N.Korea

* Trump to unveil new responses to Iranian ‘bad behavior’ -White House

* Armed force claims victory in Libyan migrant smuggling hub

* Europe rights watchdog says Turkey’s emergency laws go too far

* Turkey to close Iraq border, air space, will open new gate with Baghdad

* Keeping the competition out: Iran startups thrive despite sanctions

* Investors from Japan, M.East show interest in Baltic LNG-Gazprom

* U.S. military says “opting out” of some exercises following Gulf rift

* Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

* Hamas picks new deputy chief whom Israel blames for helping spark Gaza war

* Algeria says will not change foreign ownership limit in new energy law

* Algeria plans to increase budget spending by 25 pct in 2018

* Iraqi PM meets with CEOs of Total and Thales during visit to Paris

EGYPT

* Egypt orders sieving of halted French wheat shipment - prosecutor’s document

* BRIEF-Eni CEO confirms Egypt’s Zohr field will start up in Dec

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gunman attacks Saudi security forces at gate of Jeddah royal palace

* U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia cautions citizens after unconfirmed reports of foiled attack in Jeddah

* U.S. approves possible $15 bln sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

* BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Saudi Arabia at ‘A-/A-2’, maintains stable outlook

* Saudi Arabia says U.N. report on Yemen ‘inaccurate and misleading’

* Saudi hopes for consensus on future of global oil deal before Nov OPEC meet

* Russia, Saudi Arabia to sign road map on energy cooperation

* Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

* Saudi Arabia says it dismantles Islamic State cell in Riyadh

* Russia, Saudi Arabia cement new friendship with king’s visit

* Saudi Arabia agrees to buy Russian S-400 air defence system - Arabiya TV

* Russian and Saudi state funds in $100 mln infrastructure deal

* Moscow, Riyadh work together to unite Syria’s opposition -Saudi minister

* Saudi Aramco to boost turnkey drilling contracts

* Saudi says “flexible” on Russian idea to extend oil cuts to end-2018

* Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation

* Russia and Saudi Arabia set up $1 bln joint investment fund

* Saudi Arabia’s SALIC considers Russian grain investment

* Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018 - officials

* Saudi state airline says to start Boeing, Airbus order talks soon

* Saudi Arabian Airlines says could list cargo unit’s shares next year

* Russia’s Litasco oil trader to explore areas of cooperation with Saudi Aramco

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Uber in talks with Dubai to set up a new low cost transport service-The National

QATAR

* Qatar orders aid to private sector as sanctions hurt economy

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth accelerates in August

* Qatar c.bank’s foreign reserves, liquidity rebound from sanctions hit

* Australia closing in on Qatar as world’s top LNG exporter

KUWAIT

* BUZZ-Kuwait’s Zain rises on rumour Omantel may boost stake

BAHRAIN

* Lawyers accuse UK-backed Bahrain watchdogs over torture inquiry

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar approves issue price of proposed rights issue at 185 baizas/shr (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.