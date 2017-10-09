FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 9
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 9 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares hit 21-mth top; Turkish lira takes a dive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sudan-linked shares jump on sanctions end, DSI boosts Dubai

* Oil up on expectation of Saudi production restraint, lower U.S. rig count

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains amid renewed North Korea fears

* MIDEAST DEBT-Qatari loans test lenders’ loyalties - LPC

* U.S., Turkey mutually suspend visa services for security reasons

* Sudan to extend ceasefire through end-December -SUNA

* Final assault on Islamic State in Raqqa to start on Sunday -commander

* Iran warns US against imposing further sanctions

EGYPT

* Egypt court recommends death penalty for 13 members of disbanded militant group

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s three and nine-month T-bills

* August remittances from expatriate Egyptians up 40 pct -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco eyes joint venture deal in India by next year - CEO

* Saudis changing procurement rules to save money, boost local firms

* Saudi National Agriculture Development Co, Al Safi Danone in merger talks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE hopeful of extension to oil output cut deal

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation lowest in 12 months

* Emirates’s chief says first-half performance better than last year

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending to private sector falls in August

OMAN

* Oman inflation climbs to 1.6 percent in September (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

