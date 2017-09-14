FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 14
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2017 / 4:14 AM / in a month

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease from decade high as China posts rare data miss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Savola, Almarai drag down Saudi, Qatar sold by foreign investors

* Oil holds gains, buoyed by hopes for robust demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to lowest in nearly 2 weeks, U.S. inflation data in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, Qatari OSPs emerge

* Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi FM

* Turkey will take its own security measures after Russia defence deal, Erdogan says

* Iran says will take necessary steps to ensure oil market stability

* Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil

* Erdogan adviser sees recovery in Turkey ties with Germany, EU

* Moody’s says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members

EGYPT

* Facing potential wheat crisis, Egypt plays down poppy seed risk

* Egypt’s GDP grows 4.2 pct in FY 2016-2017 -official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis prepare for possible Aramco IPO delay to 2019 - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Saudi Aramco to complete first unit in Jizan refinery by end 2017 - sources

* Saudi calls for social media informants decried as “Orwellian”

* Saudi Arabia seeks “compromise” on Yemen probe, not international inquiry

* Saudi food company Savola moves to sell 2 pct stake in Almarai

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Investors in $700 mln sukuk issued by UAE’s Dana Gas propose restructuring

* Head of legal affairs at First Abu Dhabi Bank quits after six months-sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 11

QATAR

* Qatari Emir to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara - Turkish presidency

* Qatar sovereign fund says most of future U.S. investments in infrastructure

* Bangladesh set to sign 15-year LNG import deal with Qatar

* Qatar raises August Land, Marine crude prices -document

KUWAIT

* 13 Sep - 07:25:14 PM {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20170913:nL5N1LU1TJ:8} - UPDATE 1-Kuwait says OPEC could hold extraordinary meeting in March on extension

*

*

*

BAHRAIN

* 13 Sep - 03:38:47 PM {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20170913:nD5N1FR022:3} - Bahrain gives initial price guidance for multi-tranche dollar bond

*

OMAN

*

* (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.