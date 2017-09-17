FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17
September 17, 2017 / 3:17 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set new highs, dollar weakens on data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Telcos hurt Saudi, Dana Gas up on sukuk hopes, Qatar sinks

* Oil holds near five-month high in most bullish week since July

* PRECIOUS-Gold weighed down by prospects of ECB, Fed tightening

* Jets strike U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria

* Iraqi forces capture area on Syria border from IS -military

* Iraq’s Kurdish parliament backs Sept 25 independence referendum

* Russia to the United States: Stay in Iran nuclear deal

* Turkey, Iran and Russia to deploy observers around Syria’s Idlib

* Lebanon says foils attacks after warnings from foreign embassies

* Bomb injures 29 on London train; threat level raised as police hunt suspects

* US wants to see North Korea sanctions bite, no options ruled out

* Turkey in talks with business about boosting industry, Erdogan adviser says

* Turkish budget shows deficit of 874 million lira in August

* U.S. extends some Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal

* Rosatom aims to start building Turkish nuclear plant in early 2018

* Libya’s Sharara oilfield pumping only 180,000 bpd -workers

* Turkey’s central bank to maintain tight policy as keeps rates steady

EGYPT

* Egypt court sentences Mursi to 25 years in Qatar spy case

* BRIEF-Egypt Gas H1 loss widens

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s six-month, one year T-bills

* BRIEF-Egypt’s El Sewedy wins solar energy project from Egypt Govt

* Egypt budget deficit at 9.5 pct in Q4 FY 2016-17 -president

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rights groups condemn Saudi arrests as crackdown on dissent

* MEDIA-Saudi SABIC to appoint new chairman, board members - Maaal

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month - sources

* BRIEF-Tadawul says trading on Zahrat Al-Waha shares to commence on Sept 17

* Aramco says IPO on track after report it is preparing for possible delay

* MEDIA- Saudi Arabian Airlines listing after 2020-Argaam

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai awards $3.9 bln solar energy contract to Shanghai Electric, ACWA Power

* INTERVIEW-NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot

* BRIEF-UAE’s RAKBANK arranges 125 mln dirhams credit facility to Reem Finance

* TABLE-Dubai July inflation falls to 1.0 pct, lowest since 2015

* Banks join forces in Gulf to fight cyber security threat

QATAR

* Food price inflation eases in Qatar after leap due to sanctions

* Qatar’s emir says ready to talk to end Gulf crisis

* Qatar sovereign wealth fund cuts stake in Tiffany & Co

* Qatar National Bank completes $630 mln Formosa bond issue

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Al Argan International Real Estate to issue sukuk (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

