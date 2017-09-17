MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set new highs, dollar weakens on data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Telcos hurt Saudi, Dana Gas up on sukuk hopes, Qatar sinks
* Oil holds near five-month high in most bullish week since July
* PRECIOUS-Gold weighed down by prospects of ECB, Fed tightening
* Jets strike U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria
* Iraqi forces capture area on Syria border from IS -military
* Iraq’s Kurdish parliament backs Sept 25 independence referendum
* Russia to the United States: Stay in Iran nuclear deal
* Turkey, Iran and Russia to deploy observers around Syria’s Idlib
* Lebanon says foils attacks after warnings from foreign embassies
* Bomb injures 29 on London train; threat level raised as police hunt suspects
* US wants to see North Korea sanctions bite, no options ruled out
* Turkey in talks with business about boosting industry, Erdogan adviser says
* Turkish budget shows deficit of 874 million lira in August
* U.S. extends some Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal
* Rosatom aims to start building Turkish nuclear plant in early 2018
* Libya’s Sharara oilfield pumping only 180,000 bpd -workers
* Turkey’s central bank to maintain tight policy as keeps rates steady
* Egypt court sentences Mursi to 25 years in Qatar spy case
* BRIEF-Egypt Gas H1 loss widens
* Average yields fall on Egypt’s six-month, one year T-bills
* BRIEF-Egypt’s El Sewedy wins solar energy project from Egypt Govt
* Egypt budget deficit at 9.5 pct in Q4 FY 2016-17 -president
* Rights groups condemn Saudi arrests as crackdown on dissent
* MEDIA-Saudi SABIC to appoint new chairman, board members - Maaal
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month - sources
* BRIEF-Tadawul says trading on Zahrat Al-Waha shares to commence on Sept 17
* Aramco says IPO on track after report it is preparing for possible delay
* MEDIA- Saudi Arabian Airlines listing after 2020-Argaam
* Dubai awards $3.9 bln solar energy contract to Shanghai Electric, ACWA Power
* INTERVIEW-NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot
* BRIEF-UAE’s RAKBANK arranges 125 mln dirhams credit facility to Reem Finance
* TABLE-Dubai July inflation falls to 1.0 pct, lowest since 2015
* Banks join forces in Gulf to fight cyber security threat
* Food price inflation eases in Qatar after leap due to sanctions
* Qatar’s emir says ready to talk to end Gulf crisis
* Qatar sovereign wealth fund cuts stake in Tiffany & Co
* Qatar National Bank completes $630 mln Formosa bond issue
* BRIEF-Al Argan International Real Estate to issue sukuk (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)