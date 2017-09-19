MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 19

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble as investors await Fed meeting for rate clues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits 5-year low as diplomatic rift hits firms
* Oil stable on lower Saudi exports, but rising US shale output caps market
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases; markets brace for Fed meeting
* Trump says giving Mideast peace ‘an absolute go’
* Iraq demands suspension of Kurdistan independence vote
* Police deploy in Iraqi oil city Kirkuk after deadly clash
* Turkey holds military drill on Iraqi border before Kurdish vote - army
* Russia’s Rosneft clinches gas pipeline deal with Iraq’s Kurdistan
* France defends Iran nuclear deal, which Trump calls deeply flawed
* Anti-Assad nations say no to Syria reconstruction until political process on track
* Syrian army sends more troops across Euphrates, near U.S.-backed forces
* Syria’s Deir al-Zor air base working again - state media, monitors
* Lebanon parliament speaker proposes vote by year-end
* Armed group shuts fuel pipeline to Libyan capital -NOC
* Jordan issues new tender to buy 100,000 T feed barley - trade
* Tunisia tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes feed barley -trade
* Algeria said to pass in 35,000 T feed barely tender -trade
* Algeria’s Sonatrach to boost output from Rhourde El Baguel field
* Dispute over wheat cargoes seized in Egypt seen dragging on
* Egypt to import LNG worth $1.8 bln in 2017-18 -oil minister
* Foreign investment in Egypt’s debt at $17.6 bln since pound float -finance ministry
* Egypt sees $10-$12 bln finance gap for 2017/8, plans new bonds
* Hundreds to jail, but Egyptian court acquits Irish student in mass trial
* Saudi Arabia arrests two rights campaigners -Amnesty International
* Saudi Shura Council to vote on curbing autonomy of morality police
* Saudi Arabia says still examining options for nuclear power plants
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.693 mln bpd in July
* Saudi minister says framework for private sector stimulus almost ready
* Saudi trains first women air traffic controllers
* Saudi Arabia sells 7 bln riyals of domestic sukuk, bids total 24 bln
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation rate rises to 1.6 percent in August
* DP World to buy Dubai Maritime City, Drydocks World for $405 mln
* Smaller UAE lenders should consider M&A-The National
* Bahrain accuses Qatar of seizing three boats -agency
* Diplomatic damage to Qatar economy mounts as insurer closes UAE branch
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar jet deal a win for BAE but a loss for London
* Kuwait tackles another offshore oil spill - state news agency
* Kuwait hires Bank of America to study possible KFH-Ahli United Bank merger - al-Rai newspaper
* TABLE-Oman July M2 money supply growth slowest in at least 12 years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)