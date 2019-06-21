KLM avoiding parts of Iranian airspace

A KLM commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM is avoiding flying over parts of Iran as a precautionary measure, a spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report by the Netherlands’ state broadcaster NOS.

The spokesman could not provide further details. The NOS report said that the company decided to reroute flights following a decision last night by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to stop American operators from flying over Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.