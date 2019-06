FILE PHOTO: An agent helps a passenger before the United Airlines Boeing 737-900ER "Flight for the Planet" from O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - United Airlines said it had suspended flights from Newark to Mumbai after a safety review in light of events in Iran, which this week shot down a high-altitude U.S. surveillance drone.

“Given current events in Iran, we have conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between EWR and BOM,” United said on its website, referring to the airports.