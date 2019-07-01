UK's Hunt says if Iran breaks nuclear deal we are out as well

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, delivers a speech on his Brexit plan, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - If Iran breaks the nuclear deal then Britain is out of it as well, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday after Tehran said it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 agreement with major powers.

Hunt, one of two contenders to replace Theresa May as prime minister, told Sky News that Britain still supported the deal.

“We want to preserve that deal because we don’t want Iran to have nuclear weapons but if Iran breaks that deal then we are out of it as well,” he said. Iran’s move was its first major step in violation of the deal since the United States pulled out of it more than a year ago.