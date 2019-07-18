British defence minister urges Iran to de-escalate Gulf tensions

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to ease tensions in the Gulf, while pledging to defend its shipping interests in the region.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, asked about a decision to send a third warship to the Gulf, said Britain had always been concerned about defending its interests in the Gulf and elsewhere.

“But it is vital that we send a very clear message to Iran that we want them to step back from this situation, that we want them to de-escalate, but we have always and we will continue to protect shipping and the free flow of goods in that area.”

Mordaunt was speaking at a defence conference about the latest naval deployment, which comes amid growing tensions with Iran after Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month.