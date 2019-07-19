Iran TV says footage disproves U.S. report of downed drone

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s state television on Friday aired footage it said disproved U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. Navy has destroyed an Iranian drone in the Gulf.

The video published by the Revolutionary Guards showed aerial views of warships. The television station said the drone had captured the footage and timing notations showed the drone was still filming after Washington said it had been downed in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said on Thursday that the drone had flown to within 1,000 yards (900 metres) of the U.S. warship Boxer and had ignored “multiple calls to stand down”.