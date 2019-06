A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Etihad Airways lands at Munich international airport in Germany, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways has suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The airline will use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from its home base of Abu Dhabi until further notice, it said.