Berlin: Don't see Germany taking part in U.S. naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

FILE PHOTO: Traditional Omani boats known as dhows, and cargo ships are seen sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Musandam province, Oman, July 21, 2018. Picture taken July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and the whole German government do not see Germany taking part in a U.S-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The chancellor does not see a participation in a U.S-led mission in the current situation and at the current time - everyone in the German government agrees on that,” a government spokeswoman told a news conference.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the United States had asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to protect shipping through the strait and “combat Iranian aggression”. Germany rejected the request.