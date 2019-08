Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and with deputies and Senior directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, Iran, August 6, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and other Gulf states could protect the region’s security and foreign forces were not needed, state TV reported, repeating a longstanding rejection of a U.S. maritime security mission in the region.

The United States has launched a maritime security mission in the Gulf backed by Britain after Iran seized a British-flagged vessel there last month.