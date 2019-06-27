France's Macron to ask Trump to drop some Iran sanctions to help talks

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2019. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he will try to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend some sanctions on Iran to allow for negotiations to de-escalate the crisis in the region.

“I want to convince Trump that it is in his interest to re-open a negotiation process (and) go back on certain sanctions to give negotiations a chance,” Macron told reporters on the train from Tokyo to Kyoto.

The French leader will meet his U.S. counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend.

Macron said the idea would be to begin a discussion and set up the parameters of talks ranging from Iran’s nuclear activities to its wider role in the region.

“We’d give ourselves a few months,” Macron said.