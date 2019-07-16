Iran says its missile programme is not negotiable

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday said its ballistic missile programme was not up for negotiation after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a White House cabinet meeting that Iran had signalled it was prepared to negotiate about it.

“Iran’s missiles ... are absolutely and under no condition negotiable with anyone or any country, period,” Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.