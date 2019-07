FILE PHOTO: Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, will visit Iran on Saturday to discuss regional developments, Oman’s state news agency said on Monday.

It did not give further details. The sultanate on Sunday urged Tehran to release the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which Iran seized on Friday, and called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically.